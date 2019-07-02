 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 40, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Jul 02, 2019
Bangladesh BAN
VS
IND India
Match yet to begin

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Bangladesh Test, Eye Semis Berth

Updated:02 July 2019 12:20 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India are placed in second spot on the points table.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Bangladesh Test, Eye Semis Berth
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India are a win away from securing a spot in the semi-finals. © AFP

India, after tasting their first defeat of World Cup 2019, will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and will be eyeing to book a place in semi-finals with a win. Bangladesh, who have impressed everyone by punching above their weight in the World Cup 2019, can't afford to lose any of their two remaining matches. Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently seventh in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second. Shakib Al Hasan has performed consistently with both bat and ball for Bangladesh and is third in the leading run-scorers list. Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been in excellent form and has scored three centuries in just six innings. Both teams would want their star players to deliver once again in the crucial game. India suffered a blow before the match as Vijay Shankar was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut debut in Australia last year, is likely to replace Shankar in the squad.  (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

