The Australian team has been training hard in preparation for the 2019 World Cup beginning on May 30 in England and Wales . The Australian team was joined by Ricky Ponting, the three-time World Cup winner, in Southampton on Monday and that seems to have given some time to coach Justin Langer to test his batting abilities in the nets. In a video posted by cricket.com.au's Twitter handle, Langer was seen hitting the nets, playing some of his signature pull shots albeit without gloves and pads. In an interview in the same video, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had his say on Justin Langer's batting session.

"I have just looked over, he just gets boredom batting every now and then. He just wants to have a hit. Does his little head tilt. No pads, but he was still poking around. He couldn't hit out of the inner circle," joked Glenn Maxwell.

Have a look at the full video:

VERY cheeky from Glenn Maxwell as Justin Langer hit the nets in England#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/D3pUBKuQj4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 21, 2019

Australia go into World Cup 2019 as the tournament's most successful team. In the 11 World Cups played, Australia have won the title five times and were the losing finalists on two other occasions.

On paper it makes them among the favourites, and they head into their opening match against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1 on a run of eight straight ODI wins, against India and Pakistan.

Australia will also have the help of batting legend Ricky Ponting, who had joined Australia's coaching staff as an assistant coach for the World Cup 2019 in February.

The former Australia captain joined the team's training session in Southampton on Monday, keeping a close eye on the players along with coach Justin Langer and other members of the coaching staff.