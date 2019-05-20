 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"8-Year-Old Girls Around Justin Bieber": Aaron Finch Trolls Teammates' Behaviour In Ricky Ponting's Presence

Updated: 20 May 2019 19:21 IST

Ricky Ponting joined Australia's coaching staff for the World Cup 2019 in Southampton on Monday.

"8-Year-Old Girls Around Justin Bieber": Aaron Finch Trolls Teammates
Ricky Ponting carries a huge stature in the cricketing world. © Twitter

Ricky Ponting carries a huge stature in the cricketing world and he is the sort of a player that many youngsters look up to. Ricky Ponting had joined Australia's coaching staff as an assistant coach for the World Cup 2019 in February. His influence will play a major role on the Australian players and Aaron Finch believes his teammates want to impress the three-time World Cup winner. The Australian skipper, who has kept a close eye on his teammates, said they behave like eight-year-old girls running around Justin Bieber when Ricky Ponting is around them.

Finch, who will be leading the Australian side for the first time in ICC's flagship event, also said it looks embarrassing at times but it's great.

"The boys all want to impress 'Punter'," Finch said was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Everyone wants to impress Punter, you should see them - it's like eight-year-old girls around Justin Bieber when Punter's around the changeroom.

"It's embarrassing, but it's great," the skipper added.

Ponting, the three-time World Cup winner, joined the squad in Southampton on Monday. He also had a close look at the players' training in anticipation of defending their World Cup title.

Australia will begin to assess their squad better when they play their first warm-up match, slated to take place on May 25, against hosts England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Finch-led side will begin their title defence from June 1 against minnows Afghanistan at the County Ground in Bristol.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Ricky Ponting World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting joined Australia's coaching staff for the World Cup 2019
  • Ricky Ponting carries a huge stature in the cricketing world
  • Ponting had joined Australia's coaching staff as an assistant coach
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season By Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season By Delhi Capitals
Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Have Changed Delhi Capitals
Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Have Changed Delhi Capitals' Complexion: Shikhar Dhawan
Prithvi Shaw Credits Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw Credits Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals' Fine Form In IPL 2019
Rishabh Pant Could Have Been India
Rishabh Pant Could Have Been India's X-Factor At World Cup, Says Ponting
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Harshal Patel Ruled Out For Rest Of Season
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.