Prithvi Shaw Credits Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals' Fine Form In IPL 2019

Updated: 23 April 2019 15:21 IST

Seniors like Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting have changed the approach of Delhi Capitals, says Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw played a crucial knock of 42 runs off 39 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Monday © AFP

Frontline Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw credits Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting for the franchise's fine showing so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Since 2011, the Delhi franchise, when they were previously called ‘Delhi Daredevils', have had a torrid time in the IPL as they haven't finished higher than 6th,barring in 2012 when they qualified for the playoffs. However, they have done brilliantly this season, as they ascended to the top of the table after beating Rajasthan Royals on Monday, on the back of match-winning performances from Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw and Rishabh Pant.

"With seniors like Sourav sir, Ricky sir, Kaif sir around, the body language changes. There are few youngsters like me, Sandeep (Lamichhane), Manjot (Kalra) but we are never made to feel that we were inexperienced, instead we are always kept in the same group with the seniors, on and off the field,” said Shaw at the post-match press conference.

Ponting is the head coach of the franchise, Mohammad Kaif the assistant coach and Ganguly the team advisor.

"Sourav sir even chills with us when we don't have practice. We go for dinners together. So there is a very strong bonding," said Shaw.

Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals with four balls to spare and acquired pole position in the IPL.

Chasing a steep target of 192, Pant (78 off 36 balls) steered Delhi to victory after Dhawan (54 off 27) gave the team a rollicking start, adding 72 runs for the opening wicket with Shaw (42) in only 7.3 overs.

Even as Dhawan slammed the bowlers all around the park, Shaw was more measured in his approach.

"I had not slowed down. It makes sense if someone is going better than you in the Power Play like Shikhi (Dhawan) bhai has done, I can't just go out and smash every ball. I have to be mentally prepared as well to play that sort of innings.

"When Dhawan was hitting the way he was, I thought I should take the game deep because in case he got out, one set batsman should be there to take the game deep," said Shaw.

"And that's what happened, he and Shreyas Iyer, both were dismissed in quick succession. But I was confident that if I took the game deep, I would be able to do the job. Rishabh (Pant, who scored 78 off 36 balls), obviously is the biggest finisher of the game in T20 right now. I was just waiting for my chance and later on I too switched gears," he explained.

(With PTI inputs)

