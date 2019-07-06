 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Excited To Watch Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal", Says Eoin Morgan As England Stars Take Break From World Cup

Updated: 06 July 2019 20:09 IST

England qualified for the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 with two convincing victories against India and New Zealand.

Eoin Morgan along with his England teammates are watching Wimbledon 2019 from centre court. © AFP

Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and several other players of England cricket team made full use of a mini-break ahead of their all-important semi-final match of World Cup 2019. The English cricketers turned up to see the biggest tennis stars competing at Wimbledon with captain Morgan saying he was looking forward to watching Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play on the Centre Court. England qualified for the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 with two convincing victories against India and New Zealand.

When asked about his experience of attending a Wimbledon match, England skipper Eoin Morgan described it as "absolutely awesome".

"It's the kind of break that we have been looking for quite some time to get distracted and do something that we enjoy doing," Morgan said describing his experience.

"Coming to Wimbledon is quite an iconic moment in the middle of the summer. It's absolutely awesome. We are fortunate to be in the Royal Box today. It's gonna be a great viewing," Morgan added.

Jonny Bairstow' back-to-back centuries in must-win matches helped the hosts reach the semi-finals of World Cup 2019. With 12 points, England finished in third spot in the World Cup Points Table.

Answering whether he will be keeping a track of the last two league matches which will determine who they will face in the semi-final, Morgan said, "Yes, I will". 

"Throughout the day, I'll be keeping an eye on it. Not too much but definitely an eye," he added.

England await a confirmation on who they will be playing in the semi-final as India and Australia both have one game remaining

ICC too took to Twitter and shared a video where the crowd was seen acknowledging English cricketers.

If Australia win their match against South Africa, they will finish at the top of the table and England will play India in the semi-final. If Australia lose and India beat Sri Lanka in Leeds, then India will top the points table and England will face Australia in the semi-final.

Comments
