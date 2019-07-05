 
Watch: Nick Kyrgios' Underarm Serve Leaves Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon Crowd Surprised

Updated: 05 July 2019 12:26 IST

Nick Kyrgios received a warning for unsportsmanlike behaviour after a running argument with the umpire while twice serving under-arm.

Nick Kyrgios found himself in the firing line in the Wimbledon 2019 match

Australian Nick Kyrgios lost to third seeded Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the second round of Wimbledon 2019 on Thursday. The match had its moments, with unseeded Nick Kyrgios finding himself in the firing line for an unsportsmanlike behaviour after a running argument with the umpire while twice serving under-arm. The serve left his Spanish opponent Rafael Nadal and the London crowd surprised. It was also the first meeting between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios on the tennis court, after the former had blasted the latter for lacking respect "for the public, the opponent and himself" at the Mexico Open.

Watch Rafael Nadal's reaction to Nick Kyrgios' underarm serve here:

Nadal's pleasure was evident when he sealed the match against a man he had accused of lacking respect for the sport as he fist-pumped and jumped in the air yelling to his camp seated on Centre Court.

"I was aware of everything," said Nadal, who was winning his 50th match at Wimbledon.

"I was just next to him so I don't want to comment on this but potentially he is a Grand Slam winner."

Nadal will next take on unseeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round of Wimbledon 2019 on Saturday. He had previously won the Wimbledon twice -- in 2008 and 2010.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
