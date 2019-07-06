 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 44, Headingley, Leeds, Jul 06, 2019
Sri Lanka SL
VS
IND India
Match yet to begin

Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Sri Lanka, Eyes To Finish On Top Of Points Table

Updated:06 July 2019 13:35 IST

Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India will look to build momentum ahead of the semi-finals of World Cup 2019.

Sri Lanka vs India Live Score: India are currently on second place in the points table. © AFP

India will have a final chance, ahead of the semi-finals, to reassess their problems and work on the middle-order in their final World Cup 2019 league match against an already knocked-out Sri Lanka at the Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Despite contributing regularly in the World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni has found himself under constant criticism for his slow approach. Kedar Jadhav, who was in the thick of the things for similar reasons, was replaced by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik in the previous match. But even his replacement Dinesh Karthik failed to impress in his first World Cup match, leaving the middle-order woes unsolved. The India vs Sri Lanka match is important for Team India, as they look to build momentum going forward in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Sri Lanka vs India, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.

  • 13:35 (IST)Jul 06, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the last day of the league stage of the World Cup 2019. Today India will take on Sri Lanka and a win here can set them up for a semi-final clash against New Zealand. However, if Australia manage to win their last league encounter against South Africa later in the day, then India will face England in the semi-final match. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
