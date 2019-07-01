 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant, Indian Batsman To Watch

Updated: 01 July 2019 15:20 IST

With the Indian batting suddenly looking a little lopsided, Rishabh Pant has become the talk of World Cup 2019 as India's newest No. 4 batsman.

Rishabh Pant managed 23 runs on his World Cup debut. © AFP

Much of the discussion surrounding India's World Cup 2019 match with England was about the new No. 4 batsman, Rishabh Pant. Touted by many as India's new hope, Rishabh Pant was called up first as a reserve when Shikhar Dhawan was injured, then as a replacement for Dhawan when he was ruled out. Rishabh Pant had to sit out a few matches as India tried all sorts of combinations before fielding him as a batsman at No. 4. It wasn't a very credible debut as Pant, like all the other batsmen, could not fathom the English bowling.

However, there is no real doubt that he is there to stay, at least till the next couple of games, beginning with the clash with Bangladesh on Tuesday at Edgbaston.

Rishabh Pant made quite a name for himself as a T20 International and Indian Premier League player but his One-day International credentials are not as impressive, especially since he has played only six.

But with MS Dhoni on the last stages of his career, it is only a matter of time before Pant becomes a regular in the ODI format as well.

Pant made his ODI debut against the West Indies in October, 2018. In his six matches so far, Pant has scored 125 runs with an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of 125.00.  His highest score so far is 36.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant World Cup 2019 Cricket Bangladesh vs India, Match 40
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant has been touted by many as India's new hope
  • He was called up as a reserve when Shikhar Dhawan was injured
  • Rishabh Pant made quite a name for himself as a T20I batsman
