44.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Saifuddin flicks it to the on side for a single.
Live Score
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Extremely well played this. Saifuddin won't die trying. Full on off, Saifuddin creams it wide of long off for a boundary.
44.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Saifuddin looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Hossain looks to heave it on the off side, he gets a top edge which falls in no man's land for a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss on the pads, Rubel flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
Rubel Hossain is the new man in.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Mortaza's cameo comes to an end. Slower ball outside off, Mortaza swings his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies to the right of Dhoni. He moves swiftly to that side and takes a relatively easy catch.
44.1 overs (6 Runs) IN THE AIR....SIX! Slower ball on middle, Mortaza swings his bat at it. He does not time it well. It looks like Rahul at long on will have a chance. He stretches to his left but cannot keep it inside and it goes over the ropes for a six.
43.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Saifuddin flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a couple. 64 needed off the last 6 overs.
43.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! In a rare occurance, Bumrah misses his line and bowls it on the wrong side of the tramline. Wided by the umpire.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball. It is full on middle, Mortaza plays it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Works it down the leg side for a single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mortaza flicks it to the on side and takes a single.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off. It is another brilliant one. Mortaza does well to get his bat down in time.
Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza is the new man in.
43.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Bumrah strikes in the very first ball of his come back over. Slower one bowled at 118 kph. Sabbir did not pick it at all. He swings his bat at it but misses. The ball goes onto hit the leg pole. This might be the final nail in the coffin in this chase, Bumrah has probably crashed all hopes Bangladesh had.
The death specialist is back into the attack now. Jasprit Bumrah replaces Mohammed Shami.
42.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Rahman flicks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Another brilliantly bowled slower one. Rahman looks to run it down to third man but misses.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Off cutter on off, Sabbir guides it towards short third man and gets a single.
42.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Once again misses his line with a slower one and bowsl it on the wrong side of the tramline.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball this. A perfect yorker on middle, Sabbir does really well to dig it out.
42.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it well outside off. It has been wided. Is pressure getting to the Indian bowlers?
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, Saifuddin milks it to long on and gets a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Sabbir lofts it over covers and to sweeper cover for one.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, Sabbir looks to pull but it goes off the inside edge of his bat to the on side and gets a single. 75 needed off 42.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, this time Saifuddin pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shami is bowling the wrong lengths here. It is outside off, Saifuddin pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Saifuddin taps it back to the bowler.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Overpitched on off, Saifuddin lofts it over mid off for a boundary. These two are slowly and steadily taking Bangladesh close here.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Sabbir nudges it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 86 needed off 54 balls now.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahman strokes it to long off and takes one. 50-run stand comes between the two with that single.
40.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Saifuddin flicks it to the on side and gets a run.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Sabbir pushes it cover and gets a single.
40.3 overs (0 Run) This one keeps very low. Short outside off, turning away from the batter. Sabbir looks to cut but misses as the ball keeps really low. Rahman falls down after he swings his bat.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Sabbir punches it to the man at cover.
40.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahal misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. It has been wided.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Rahman looks to sweep but misses.