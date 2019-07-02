9.6 overs (0 Run) Once again stroked to the man at point.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarkar plays it to the man at point.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shakib is off the mark. On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the on side and takes a single.
Shakib Al Hasan is the new man in.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! India's strike bowler this World Cup has given them the breakthrough. Good length ball just outside off, Tamim looks to run it down to third man but it comes off the toe end of his bat. The ball then goes onto disturb the stumps. Tamim fails to convert his start here.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarkar guides it down to third man for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On top of middle, Sarkar pushes it to mid on and takes one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Tamim turns it towards fine leg for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Soumya flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Comes around the wicket for Sarkar. He defends it off the front foot.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Cramps him for room and bowls it on the pads, Tamim tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, Tamim goes for a big drive but misses.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Soumya taps it to point. 6 off Shami's first.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid defense.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full outside off, Sarkar slices it over cover-point. The fielder at third man is at 45 so he cannot stop it. First boundary for Sarkar and this should give him a lot of confidence.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball close to the body, Sarkar guides it wide of third man and gets a brace.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another one that comes in with the angle. It is on middle, Soumya taps it to point off the upper half of his bat.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Steams in from round the wicket and bowls it on the pads, Soumya tucks it towards mid-wicket.
Mohammed Shami is into the attack now!
6.6 overs (0 Run) On top of the stumps, Tamim defends it off the front foot to see through the over.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Mistimed but safe. Short ball, just away from Tamim. He looks to pull but does not time it. It is timed well enough to go over short mid-wicket. Pant mops it up, the batsmen meanwhile come back for the second.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads once again, Tamim flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Tamim flicks it towards square leg. Shami cleans it up from fine leg but they get a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer. It is on the body, Tamim sits under it. The ploy here is clear, they are looking to bowl it closer to Tamim's body.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Tamim flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarkar taps it to point.
5.5 overs (1 Run) BOUNCER! It is quick and close to the body, Tamim ducks under it. The ball keeps rising Dhoni does well to jump and gets his outstretched right hand to hit. The ball goes behind him allowing them to take a bye.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Tamim pushes it to mid on.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
5.2 overs (5 Runs) FOUR OVERTHROWS! Back of a length ball on off, Sarkar taps it towards backward point and calls for a quick run. Tamim responds, Hardik gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the keeper's end. He misses. The backup behind is too close and it goes past him to the fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarkar drives it to point.