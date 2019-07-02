4.6 overs (1 Run) Comes 'round the wicket to Soumya and bowls it short. Sarkar taps it towards backward point off the upper half of his bat and takes a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) A run after 10 dots. Fuller on off, Iqbal pushes it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) 10 dot ball on the trot here. It is on middle and leg, Tamim flicks it but finds short mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Another one hit on the legs here. Bhuvneshwar has corrected his line to Tamim here. It is on the pads, Iqbal once again misses his flick.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Once again cramping Tamim for room. Bowls it on middle and leg, Iqbal looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Tamim looks to flick but misses. There is ohs and ahs from the Indian players but the pitching looked to be just outside leg.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden. Good length ball on top of the stumps,. Soumya defends it towards mid off to see through the over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off. It is in the line to force a drive. Sarkar goes for it but misses. 5 dots on the trot here in this over.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Soumya defends it off the front foot towards mid off.
3.3 overs (0 Run) This one comes in with the angle. It is on middle, Sarkar defends it off the front foot.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Good length ball pitching on off. It moves away after hitting the deck. Sarkar looks to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. Such a delightful ball to watch this.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Soumya pushes it to the man at mid off.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Now flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. 7 off this Bhuvi over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again a gorgeous cut by Tamim. Bhuvneshwar bowls it on a length outside off, Tamim cuts it with ease through point for his 3rd boundary of the game.
2.4 overs (1 Run) This time he is able to guide it down to third man and gets a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Sarkar looks to play it down towards third man but ends up chopping it to the man at second slip.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarkar pushes it to mid off.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Sarkar defends it off the front foot.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Comes 'round the wicket and serves it on a length outside off. Bumrah, on this occasion is guilty of giving Tamim width to play with. Tamim accepts the invitation and cuts it through point for a boundary. Expensive start for Bumrah. 8 runs off his first.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on off, Tamim blocks it.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the innings! It is full on the pads, Tamim plays a gorgeous flick shot through mid-wicket to get the first boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard on a length, Tamim confidently defends it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim defends it off the front foot.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Tamim pushes it to mid on.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beauty to finish. This one comes in and comes in a lot. It is pitched on off, Sarkar looks to play it but it comes in so much that it hits him on his pad. Tidy start. Just a run off the first over. Tamim looks to be in the mood in his 200th ODI.
0.5 over (0 Run) Way outside off. This is the one which goes away from the left-hander. It is just inside the tramline. Soumya initially looks to play at it but misses.
0.4 over (1 Run) The chase is off the mark. Full outside off, Tamim looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards third man for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Flash and miss. It is on the fifth stump line, Tamim throws his bat at it but does not connect.
0.2 over (0 Run) Now bowls it closer to the body, Tamim tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar starts with a length ball outside off, Tamim does not go after it and lets it carry to the keeper.
We are back for the chase. The Indian players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar walk out to open the innings for Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to operate with the first new ball for India.