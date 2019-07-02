29.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib punches it to mid off.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Mosaddek gets off the mark with a single down to third man.
Mosaddek is the new man in.
29.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another budding stand is broken. Hardik bangs it in short. It comes quicker than Liton expected. Also it is at an uncomfortable height, Das still goes for the pull but it comes off the upper half of his bat.
29.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Liton flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
29.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's hammered away. Full on middle, Liton smashes it over the long on fence for a maximum. That was a meaty blow by Das.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg. It goes with the angle, Liton looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him on his pads. There is a stifled appeal but it is turned down.
28.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower bouncer, Shakib pulls it over mid-wicket but does not time it well. Still manages to get a couple.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Short around off, Shakib pulls it over mid-wicket for a couple.
28.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to the on side for a run.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Punched to the off side for a single.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Shakib flicks it towards square leg. Shakib runs the first one hard and goes for the second. Hardik gets to the ball and sends a good throw at the keeper's end. Virat Kohli dislodges the bails as Shakib puts in a dive. He looks confident. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show Shakib's dive saved him.
Run Out appeal taken upstairs. Shakib is the man in question. Kohli looks confident.
28.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
27.6 overs (2 Runs) 50 for Shakib. His 46th in ODIs. Once again it is a big game and the big man has delivered. Length ball on off, Shakib punches it through point and gets a couple to bring up his 50. Shakib knows the job is not done here as he holds the key in this chase.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moves to 48. Good length ball around off, Shakib punches it through covers and scores a magnificent boundary. The fielder at short cover gets it on a bad bounce which makes it difficult for him to stop.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Das punches it wide of mid on and gets a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Shakib pulls it wide of mid-wicket and takes one. Liton wants the second and he comes out for it. Shakib though sends him back. The fielder sends a good throw at the keeper's end. Liton puts in a dive which saves him as Dhoni takes the bails off. The square leg umpire still takes it upstairs. The TV umpire has one look and signals Not Out on the giant screen.
Run Out appeal taken upstairs. Liton is the man in question.
27.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has driven it straight down the ground.
27.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shakib looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
Hardik Pandya is back.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Das looks to drive but misses.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) This time cuts it through point and gets a couple.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Das strokes it to the man at point.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Das punches it to mid off and gets a single. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler'e end but misses. The ball goes behind and Shami fails to collect the ball in the first attempt allowing them to take the second.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Das plays it to point. The fielder there dives to his right and saves runs.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Das cuts it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, LD plays it down to third man for a single to keep the strike.
25.5 overs (2 Runs) Great shot but fantastic fielding from KL Rahul! Short ball on the body, Liton plays a wonderful pull towards backward square leg. Rahul runs to his right and puts a dive to save a certain boundary.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Das drives it to mid on off the inner half of his bat.
25.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib looks to flick but the ball rolls off his thigh pad towards the fine leg region and they take a leg bye.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Das pushes it to sweeper cover for a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Shakib turns it to the leg side and gets a single.