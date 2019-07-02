Liton Das walks in at number 5, replacing Rahim.
Live Score
22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Straight to the man! Chahal finally strikes in Edgbaston.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur looks to run it down to third man but ends up chopping it on the bounce towards backward point. He is halfway down the track for the single but is sent back.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played. Right in the gap. Short and outside off, a bit slow in the air. Rahim goes back and cuts it between short third man and backward point.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, spinning away, watchfully left alone.
22.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, Shakib looks to flick but the ball spins away and takes the leading edge. Does not carry to point.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Shakib glances on the leg side and keeps the strike with a single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rahim pulls it over square leg for a single.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
21.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahim pushes it towards cover and takes one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib guides it down to third man and follows the four with a single.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut sharp. Good length ball outside off, Shakib cuts it hard through point for a boundary. He is one off the best player on the off side.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and strokes it to long on to keep the strike.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Shakib milks it to long on for an easy run.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Once again it is on the pads, Shakib flicks but finds mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Tossed up on middle, Shakib comes down the track and looks to flick, the ball though gets an inside edge and luckily hits Shakib's pad.