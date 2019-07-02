 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:02 July 2019 20:58 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs BAN Latest Score

Liton Das walks in at number 5, replacing Rahim.

22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Straight to the man! Chahal finally strikes in Edgbaston. BAN vs IND: Match 40: WICKET! Mushfiqur Rahim c Mohammed Shami b Yuzvendra Chahal 24 (23b, 3x4, 0x6). बांग्लादेश 121/3 (23.0 Ov). Target: 315; RRR: 7.19

22.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur looks to run it down to third man but ends up chopping it on the bounce towards backward point. He is halfway down the track for the single but is sent back.

22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played. Right in the gap. Short and outside off, a bit slow in the air. Rahim goes back and cuts it between short third man and backward point. BAN vs IND: Match 40: Mushfiqur Rahim hits Yuzvendra Chahal for a 4! Bangladesh 121/2 (22.4 Ov). Target: 315; RRR: 7.10

22.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, spinning away, watchfully left alone.

22.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

22.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, Shakib looks to flick but the ball spins away and takes the leading edge. Does not carry to point.

21.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Shakib glances on the leg side and keeps the strike with a single.

21.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rahim pulls it over square leg for a single.

21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.

21.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahim pushes it towards cover and takes one.

21.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib guides it down to third man and follows the four with a single.

21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut sharp. Good length ball outside off, Shakib cuts it hard through point for a boundary. He is one off the best player on the off side. BAN vs IND: Match 40: Shakib Al Hasan hits Hardik Pandya for a 4! Bangladesh 111/2 (21.1 Ov). Target: 315; RRR: 7.08

20.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and strokes it to long on to keep the strike.

20.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Shakib milks it to long on for an easy run.

20.3 overs (0 Run) Once again it is on the pads, Shakib flicks but finds mid-wicket.

20.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.

20.1 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Tossed up on middle, Shakib comes down the track and looks to flick, the ball though gets an inside edge and luckily hits Shakib's pad.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs India, Match 40
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh: Elderly Indian Fan Steals The Show In World Cup Clash
India vs Bangladesh: Elderly Indian Fan Steals The Show In World Cup Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.