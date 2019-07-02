19.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays the Square-Cut. The batsmen have run through for a single.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Rahim pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, Shakib taps it to third man and rotates the strike.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on off, Shakib cuts it wide of deep point and gets a couple.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Shakib pushes it to cover and gets a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur taps it towards third man and looks for two. Unfortunately though Rahim slips at the bowler's end so has to be satisfied with a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahim defends it with soft hands and gets a single. 19 runs have come off the last 2 overs.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Tossed up on middle and off, Rahim gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket. No one in the deep there. The ball bounces a couple of times and goes to the fence.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball! Leg spinner on the pads, Rahim just guides it fine down the leg side. The ball beats Hardik Pandya at short fine leg who dives to his right and goes onto the fence.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib turns it behind square on the leg side for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Shakib comes down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Shakib strokes it to the man at mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Shakib pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. 9 runs off the over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy one! Off cutter around off, Shakib looks to drive but it goes very fine past keeper off the outside edge of his bat for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Once again short, Rahim pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around off, Mushfiqur pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. Shakib wanted third but Mushfiqur says no.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Mushfiqur defends it off the front foot to point.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Shakib guides it down to third man and gets a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Driven towards the mid-off region.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this time Shakib flicks it wide of short mid-wicket and gets a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Tosssed up on off, Mushfiqur strokes it towards cover and gets a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Chahal getting good amount of spin here. It is pitched on middle but goes towards Shakib's pad. He flicks it fine down the leg side and gets a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahim strokes it to long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Mushfiqur is off the mark. Good length ball on off, Rahim guides it down to third man and gets a single. Successful start for Hardik. 2 runs a wicket for HP to begin with.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball again. It is on the leg side, Mushfiqur goes for the hook but misses. Not been wided.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Rahim gets on his toes and keeps it down.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rahim blocks it off the back foot.
Mushfiqur Rahim walks out at number 4.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Hardik strikes in his very first over. He bowls a length ball outside off. It is a slower one. Soumya punches it but cannot keep it down. The ball goes straight to Kohli at short cover. The Indian skipper is ecstatic as it was Sarkar's lbw appeal that made them lose their review. Crucial wicket this as Sarkar was staring to look dangerous. Bangladesh need to convert their starts here.
15.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! False start for Pandya as his bouncer goes over Sarkar's head.