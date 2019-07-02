14.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Shakib strokes it to long on for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Shakib sweeps it towards mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Sarkar looks to defend but it goes to the on side off the innner half of his bat. Sarkar takes a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off and middle, Shakib milks it down to long on and gets a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on the pads, Shakib looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Shami! Good length ball outside off, Soumya cuts it over cover and gets a boundary. Sweeper cover gives it a chase but comes second best.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Shakib sits under it and lets it go to the keeper.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Shakib drives it straight to mid off.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Now guides the next ball down to third man and gets a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The mid off is up so this shot has a very minimal risk. Fuller around off, Sarkar lofts it over mid off. He does not time it well but has timed well enough to get a boundary.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Once again finds short mid-wicket with his glance. 6 runs off Chahal's first.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Leg spinner on the pads, Shakib flicks it towards fine leg and gets a couple.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Shakib blocks it.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short on off and middle, Shakib punches it to mid on.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the start Chahal would have wanted. Floated on the pads, Shakib paddles it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
Spinner into the attack now. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now. Had a horrible game against England here.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Shakib runs it down to third man for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by Shakib.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, Shakib looks to drive but misses.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Sarkar taps it to the off side and gets a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! India have lost their sole review. Good length ball pitching on middle, it nips back in sharply. Sarkar looks to defend but the ball hits him on his pad. The Indian players put a big appeal but it is turned down. Kohli has a chat with Shami and then decides to take it upstairs. Ultra Edge rolls in and it a touch and go decision as the ball seems to have hit the bat and pad at a very similar time. The TV umpire does not have a conclusive view so the decision stays as the on field umpire's.
India have taken a review here. It is for an LBW. Sarkar is the man in question.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crisp! Full on off, Sarkar drives it with authority through covers for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, Shakib looks to defend but the ball nips back in and hits him on the thigh pad.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer goes over Shakib's head and it has been wided.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Sarkar lofts it over covers but there is a man in the deep there so just a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Once again on the pads, Shakib turns it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's the shot of a man in form. Full on middle and leg, Shakib delightfully drives it through mid on to get his first boundary of this game.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on the stumps, Shakib pushes it to mid off.