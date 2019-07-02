39.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Saifuddin.
Live Score
39.5 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling this. Pandya sees Saifuddin come down the track so he bowls it slow on his pad. Saifuddin looks to hit but misses and gets hit on the pads.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off and slower, Saifuddin swings his bat at it but misses.
39.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahman flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a quick single. Good length ball on off, Saifuddin defends with soft hands to the off side and takes a quick run.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over this. 8 runs off the last two ball. Short on off, Saifuddin pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Hardik Pandya is back on.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good end to the over for Bangladesh. Floated on middle, Sabbir sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 96 runs more needed.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Saifuddin punches it off his back foot to the off side for a single.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads, Saifuddin looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
38.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
38.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahal misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated on the pads, Saifuddin looks to sweep but gets a top edge. It falls behind Bumrah at short fine leg. The ball bounces and races away from him for a boundary.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Sabbir strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shami has been taken to the cleaners here. Full on off, Saifuddin heaves it over mid-wicket. The ball bounces before the ropes and goes away for a boundary. 17 runs off the over.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on the pads, Saifuddin ducks under it.
37.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Power, brute power. Back of a length ball on off, Sifuddin smacks it over the mid on fence for a boundary.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, SR guides it down to third man for a single. 200 comes up for Bangladesh with that.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball this. It is short and on the body, Sabbir pulls it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sabbir comes down the track. Shami serves it short, Sabbir still manages to pull it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Mohammed Shami is back on!
36.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Saifuddin blocks it.
36.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Saifuddin flicks it but finds the man at mid-wicket.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On the leg side, Saifuddin looks to flick but the ball kisses his thigh pad and goes to Dhoni.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Saifuddin defends it off the back foot.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Saifuddin flicks it to the man at short fine leg.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahman strokes it through covers for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer, Saifuddin ducks under it. 125 needed off 84 balls.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Once again it short, Sabbir pulls it to the on side and takes one.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahman defends it off the front foot.
35.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Rahman pulls it wide of deep square leg and gets a couple.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Sabbir defends it off the front foot.
The physio is out having a look on Bumrah. Seems like he has injured his shoulder.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short on off, Sabbir pulls it wide of square leg. Bumrah runs to his left and initially stops the ball with a dive but he cannot stop it from going to the fence.