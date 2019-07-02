34.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Rahman punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Oh! Almost another chop on here. Good length ball outside off, Sabbir looks to run it down but gets a thick inside edge. Luckily it goes past the stumps and to the left of Dhoni. MS dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and off, Saifuddin flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Sabbir strokes it wide of mid on and gets a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off, Sabbir swings his bat at it but misses.
34.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Sabbir flicks it to mid-wicket.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Saifuddin gets a leading edge towards point.
Mohammad Saifuddin walks out to bat now.
33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Is that the end of this chase for Bangladesh? Shakib makes room as Pandya runs in. Pandya follows him with his slower one. Shakib is early in his drive and ends up chipping it straight to Dinesh Karthik at cover. Body blow this for Bangladesh. One might feel India have served the knockout blow here. Shakib's lone fight comes to an end.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Cross-seam bouncer. Shakib looks to pull but misses.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Sabbir whips it to fine leg for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Sabbir defends it off the front foot.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib runs it down to third man for one.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rahman looks to defend but it lobs off the upper half of his bat. Luckily it falls in no man's land.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahman defends it to cover.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Sabbir does well to get his bat down in time. Tough ball for a new batsman.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sabbir is off the mark with a boundary. Short ball on off, Rahman guides it down the third man fence for a boundary.
Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.
Drinks Break!
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another chop on! Bumrah gets his first. Slower one, bowled at 119 kph. Mosaddek was struggling to pick the slower ones and this time he is completely outdone by it. He looks to run it down but gets a thick inside edge onto the stumps. Bangladesh struggling here in this chase. They need someone to support Shakib Al Hasan.
32.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Once again an off cutter. Mosaddek looks to flat bat but it goes to Dhoni behind the stumps off the bottom edge.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, Shakib drags it towards mid-wicket for a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shakib cuts it to point.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball. Mosaddek is outfoxed by it and ends up chipping it over covers. The ball lands in no man's land and they get a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib turns it on the on side and gets a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Shakib looks to heave but it goes back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Mosaddek digs it out.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Shakib guides it down to thid man and takes a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker around off, Shakib does well to get his bat down in time.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge! Short and wide outside off, Shakib looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge for a boundary down the third man fence.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Mosaddek guides it down to third man and gets a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hossain cuts it but finds point.