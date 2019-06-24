A very good batting effort by Bangladesh on this slow and low wicket! Remember, the star-studded Indian batting line-up scored only 224 on the same wicket. Surely, Bangladesh will be the happier side heading into the break.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Perfect delivery to end the innings. This is at the base of the stumps, Mosaddek looks to dig it out but misses and the ball hits the timber. BANGLADESH END ON 262/7!
49.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, chipped down to long off for one.
49.4 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Hossain looks to defend but the balls seams away, squared him up and goes off the outside edge through third man. A run taken.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Solid shot. Full and outside off, Mosaddek backs away and drives it wide of long off. Rashid Khan runs to his left from long off, slides but in vain.
49.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That is a shocker. Really shoddy effort. A slower ball, outside off, on a length, Saifuddin swings hard but is done in by the lack of pace. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards point. It should have been a simple catch but two fielders get under it. One from short third man and Dawlat Zadran from cover. The latter leaps and in that attempt, puts it down. A single taken.
49.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker to start. Right at the base of the stumps, it is jammed down to long off for a single.
Gulbadin Naib to bowl the final over. 9-1-48-1 so far.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Looks to go big but the ball limps off the toe end of the bat towards long off. A run taken.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, pulled towards long leg. The batsmen initially take just a single but Mujeeb running to his left from fine leg slips and the batters return for the second.
Mohammad Saifuddin walks in at number 8, replacing Rahim.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Rahim departs now. He gets a standing ovation from the crowd. It has been a wonderful knock. Full and outside off, Rahim backs and looks to go inside out but mistimes it due to the slowness of the delivery. The ball goes off the outside edge, high in the air but lands safely (from Afghanistan's point of view) in Mohammad Nabi's hands at extra cover. Well played, Rahim. This total should be enough for a win.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Drives this through mid off for a run.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but wide of short extra cover! Full and outside off, Mosaddek backs away and slices it wide of a diving cover for a boundary! 250 UP FOR BANGLADESH.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Hossain flicks this flatter one off his pads to mid-wicket for a single.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Rashid bowls a wrong 'un, Hossain looks to drive but gets beaten as he completely failed to pick the googly from Rashid.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! Turned down! Hossain this time looks to reverse sweep this tossed up ball from Rashid but cannot connect and gets hit on the pads. The Afghan players all go up in unison but the umpire feels it otherwise.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hossain gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts this tossed up ball from Rashid over covers and the ball races away to the fence for a boundary. Useful runs for Bangladesh.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Rashid tosses this one up outside off, Rahim punches this to covers and gets a single.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rashid bowls a flatter one on the stumps and Rahim goes for a switch hit but gets a top edge and once it cleared the fielder at short third man it was heading for a boundary.
46.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, Rahim looks to pull but misses and is hit on the pads. Dawlat appeals for LBW but the umpire moves away. Might have been an inside edge. The batsmen meanwhile take the single.
46.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
46.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Rahim looks to hook but misses.
46.3 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, driven through mid off. Good stop at the ropes ensures that three runs are taken.
46.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Hossain misses his flick.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a yorker in length, Mosaddek looks to steer it through third man but misses.
46.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball outside off, pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary!
Dawlat Zadran is back on. 7-0-47-0 so far.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) The batsman has played it fine down the leg side. Two runs added to the total.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
45.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a run more.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hossain looks to steer it towards third man but misses.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Full and around middle, Mosaddek looks to flick but the ball spins away, takes the leading edge and goes towards cover. It dips towards Gulbadin Naib who dives forward but the ball goes past him. Two runs taken.
45.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.