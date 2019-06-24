44.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
44.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a couple again.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched through cover for a brace.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) Safe as a house. Outside off, short in length, Mushfiqur cuts it through point. The batsmen go for the second. The throw comes in as a direct hit at the bowler's end and it is referred upstairs but replays show that Mossadek is in.
Direct hit. Referred upstairs. Looks like Mosaddek is in.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Rahim gets down and reverse sweeps this through third man. Comes back for the second.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns. 9-0-31-3 so far. Replays show that Rashid was arguing with Kettleborough. Or, the other way round. Kettleborough was telling Rashid that he cannot be appealing while running towards him.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Hossain defends this flatter one outside off to point.
43.5 overs (0 Run) That's hit the batsman on his pads. A strong appeal from the bowler and fielders. The umpire isn't interested in the appeal.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Rahim pushes this to point and goes for a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, defended to point.
43.2 overs (3 Runs) Hossain runs this down to third man. Nabi puts in a dive to his left from short third man but the ball goes past him and the batsmen take three.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Rahim paddles this one to short fine leg and crosses over for a single.
Mosaddek Hossain comes in at number 7. He is no mug with the bat. Rashid Khan comes back on as well. 7-0-30-0 so far.
42.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Big, big breakthrough by and for the skipper. A short ball, slower in pace, Mahmudullah looks to pull but is early into the shot. Mistimes it and the ball limps towards short mid-wicket where Nabi completes the formalities. End of the 56-run association.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, coming in, Mahmudullah backs away and looks to slice but misses.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Rahim looks to pull but mistimes it over mid on. Does not carry to long on. A single taken.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and slices it over cover for a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Rahim works this flatter one on his pads, straight to mid-wicket.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah plays this tossed up delivery outside off to point for a single.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! This has been the state of Afghanistan today. Mahmudullah drives this tossed up ball from Nabi through covers where the fielder misfields and allows the batsmen to take a couple.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah punches this flatter one outside off back to the bowler.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah tucks this tossed up delivery on his pads to backward square leg.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah taps this tossed up delivery outside off to covers.
Please move! Oh dear. It is from the opposition. What is happening? Nabi gets ready to deliver the ball but is stopped by Mahmudullah. Reason? Hazrat Zazai, who is not playing this game, is walking across the sightscreen. Hazrat smiles.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent communication and co-operation in the field. Fielding is not the strongest point of Mujeeb but he has done well here. Rahim turns this through square leg and charges through. The ball races away but Mujeeb runs to his left from fine leg, slides and then parries it to Rashid running from deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken. Or saved, rather. 200 UP FOR BANGLADESH.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, slower ball, pulled towards fine leg for a run.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Full and just outside off, the batsman pushes to point and sets off for a single but is sent back.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length outside off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but the ball lands and then spins away. Yes. Spins away, past the outside edge.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start to Powerplay 3! Landed outside off, on a length, Mahmudullah punches it through point and the ball races away!