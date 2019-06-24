 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:24 June 2019 18:29 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs BAN Latest Score

44.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.

44.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a couple again.

44.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched through cover for a brace.

44.3 overs (2 Runs) Safe as a house. Outside off, short in length, Mushfiqur cuts it through point. The batsmen go for the second. The throw comes in as a direct hit at the bowler's end and it is referred upstairs but replays show that Mossadek is in.

Direct hit. Referred upstairs. Looks like Mosaddek is in.

44.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Rahim gets down and reverse sweeps this through third man. Comes back for the second.

44.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns. 9-0-31-3 so far. Replays show that Rashid was arguing with Kettleborough. Or, the other way round. Kettleborough was telling Rashid that he cannot be appealing while running towards him.

43.6 overs (0 Run) Hossain defends this flatter one outside off to point.

43.5 overs (0 Run) That's hit the batsman on his pads. A strong appeal from the bowler and fielders. The umpire isn't interested in the appeal.

43.4 overs (1 Run) Rahim pushes this to point and goes for a single.

43.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, defended to point.

43.2 overs (3 Runs) Hossain runs this down to third man. Nabi puts in a dive to his left from short third man but the ball goes past him and the batsmen take three.

43.1 overs (1 Run) Rahim paddles this one to short fine leg and crosses over for a single.

Mosaddek Hossain comes in at number 7. He is no mug with the bat. Rashid Khan comes back on as well. 7-0-30-0 so far.

42.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Big, big breakthrough by and for the skipper. A short ball, slower in pace, Mahmudullah looks to pull but is early into the shot. Mistimes it and the ball limps towards short mid-wicket where Nabi completes the formalities. End of the 56-run association. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: WICKET! Mahmudullah c Mohammad Nabi b Gulbadin Naib 27 (38b, 2x4, 0x6). बांग्लादेश 207/5 (43.0 Ov). CRR: 4.81

42.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, coming in, Mahmudullah backs away and looks to slice but misses.

42.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.

42.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

42.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Rahim looks to pull but mistimes it over mid on. Does not carry to long on. A single taken.

42.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and slices it over cover for a single.

41.6 overs (0 Run) Rahim works this flatter one on his pads, straight to mid-wicket.

41.5 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah plays this tossed up delivery outside off to point for a single.

41.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! This has been the state of Afghanistan today. Mahmudullah drives this tossed up ball from Nabi through covers where the fielder misfields and allows the batsmen to take a couple.

41.3 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah punches this flatter one outside off back to the bowler.

41.2 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah tucks this tossed up delivery on his pads to backward square leg.

41.1 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah taps this tossed up delivery outside off to covers.

Please move! Oh dear. It is from the opposition. What is happening? Nabi gets ready to deliver the ball but is stopped by Mahmudullah. Reason? Hazrat Zazai, who is not playing this game, is walking across the sightscreen. Hazrat smiles.

40.6 overs (0 Run) Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.

40.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent communication and co-operation in the field. Fielding is not the strongest point of Mujeeb but he has done well here. Rahim turns this through square leg and charges through. The ball races away but Mujeeb runs to his left from fine leg, slides and then parries it to Rashid running from deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken. Or saved, rather. 200 UP FOR BANGLADESH.

40.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, slower ball, pulled towards fine leg for a run.

40.3 overs (0 Run) Full and just outside off, the batsman pushes to point and sets off for a single but is sent back.

40.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length outside off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but the ball lands and then spins away. Yes. Spins away, past the outside edge.

40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start to Powerplay 3! Landed outside off, on a length, Mahmudullah punches it through point and the ball races away! BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Mahmudullah hits Gulbadin Naib for a 4! Bangladesh 197/4 (40.1 Ov). CRR: 4.90

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won't Do A Virat Kohli For Steve Smith, David Warner During England vs Australia Clash
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Injury Forces India To Call Navdeep Saini As Net Bowler
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.