4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Iqbal works it through square leg. End of a successful over for Afghanistan.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shakib is off the mark as he pushes it down to long on.
Shakib Al Hasan is the new batsman in.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! The third umpire feels there is not a lot of evidence to overturn the on-field call and he rules it in the favor of the fielding side. Mujeeb strikes! Afghanistan get a wicket early. Their ploy to change the opening pair has not worked. A soft dismissal. It is a gentle delivery from Mujeeb as he floats it up on off, just behind a driving length. Das goes for the drive but ends up hitting it uppishly towards cover. Shahidi there seems to have taken it inches above the ground. Das is waiting though. The umpire though takes it upstairs. The SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT! The umpire takes it upstairs. A few replays show it is clean but a much more zoomed in angle shows it may have been grassed. The umpire does not have any conclusive evidence and hence, stays with the on-field call.
Has that been taken cleanly? Afghanistan are pretty sure. Das is waiting though. The umpire has taken it upstairs and THE SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT!
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is worked on the leg side.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! Goes fuller and slightly outside off, this one shapes away late. Tamim looks for the expansive drive through the off side but misses.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air... just wide! Slightly fuller this time by Zadran and on off. Tamim leans into it and strokes it uppishly but just wide of the diving mid off fielder and into the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Another one just behind a length and on off, Tamim pushes it to cover.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length again on middle, Tamim hits it on the up, it goes quickly to mid on who stops it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Tamim goes back and defends it onto the ground.
3.1 overs (3 Runs) Easy three! A little too straight, not the right ball with only two fielders on the leg side, Das flicks it through mid-wicket and the batters take three. Das has started well here.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Das puhes it to long on. A better over by Mujeeb.
2.5 overs (1 Run) OHHH! This is flatter and just outside off, pitches and turns back in. Tamim goes back and looks to keep it out but the ball goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it around off and then gets it to turn back in. Tamim blocks it out.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Das goes back and pushes it down to long on for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Das blocks it out.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it on off, gets it to drift in. Das keeps it out.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Liton plays it towards point for a run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Das looks to slash but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Das drives it to mid on.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. On the shorter side and outside off, Das cuts it through point for a boundary. Good placement by Liton Das.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Liton defends it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Das leaves it alone. Good pace and carry for Dawlat Zadran.
Dawlat Zadran to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Two good balls to end but a good first over for Bangladesh. This is on the pads, Iqbal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
0.5 over (0 Run) Finally gets one right! This is on the stumps, Tamim gets his bat in front of the pad and defends it.
0.4 over (1 Run) A single now! Shorter again and Das works it through square leg for one.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another short ball outside off, Das this time slaps it to Shah who does not make a mistake.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield! Not the start Afghanistan wanted but the ideal start for Bangladesh. Shorter and outside off, Das pushes it towards cover-point. It is hit firmly to Shah who lets it through and the ball races away to the fence.
0.2 over (2 Runs) The first extra of the game! This is bowled down the leg side, Tamim lets it be. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and the batters take a run. It has been signaled as a wide.
0.1 over (1 Run) Bangladesh are underway! Shorter and on middle, Das goes back and pushes it down to long on for one.
We are all set to begin. The Afghanistan players are out in the middle. A new opening pair for Bangladesh as Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das will open the batting for Bangladesh. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will start the proceedings for Afghanistan.
Time for the National Anthems! The two sides make their way out to the middle. Afghanistan sing their first and then it will be Bangladesh's turn.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari (IN FOR HAZRAT ZAZAI), Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran (IN FOR AFTAB ALAM), Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain (IN FOR SABBIR RAHMAN), Mohammad Saifuddin (IN FOR RUBEL HOSSAIN), Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman.
Mashrafe Mortaza says they wanted to bat first, it is a used wicket. Informs they have two changes, Saifuddin comes in and Mosaddek comes in. States it is a different wicket from the pitches they played on in the last two games, it is a touch slow and they will need to adjust.
Gulbadin Naib says the overhead conditions should suit the bowling, they played the last game here so they have an idea about the wicket. Mentions the wicket gets better in the second innings. Reckons the wicket is similar and they are looking to restrict Bangladesh to a low total. Informs they have two changes. Ends by saying they had a good opportunity to beat India in the last game but could not do so but are confident heading into this game. There are two changes - Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari come in for Aftab Alam and Hazrat Zazai.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Afghanistan. They will bowl first.
Afghanistan finally showed what they are capable of in their last game. Yes, they did not win it but they surely gave India, a top, top side, a run for their money. They would be much more confident today against a Bangladesh side who are not as strong as the Indian side but are playing some very good cricket. It is a dead rubber for the Afghans but a lot is at stake for Bangladesh. They need to win this game if they are to keep their hopes alive of staying in the tournament. It promises to be an exciting contest. Welcome to the coverage.