29.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket. Just the single and a wicket from the over. Top stuff from Mujeeb.
29.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
29.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is the straighter one outside off, Sarkrar plays inside the line and the ball beats the outside edge.
29.3 overs (0 Run) on the stumps, this is defended.
Soumya Sarkar walks out to bat next.
29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Up goes the finger and Shakib is LBW! He does not review this time because he was only half-forward. The bowling change has worked wonders! This is bowled flatter and it is the carom ball. Pitches and turns back in. Shakib looks to defend but misses. It hits the front pad. An appeal and the umpire rules it in the favor of the bowler. He walks straightaway as he knew he was a goner. Afghanistan will now hope this opens the floodgates. Bangladesh are well placed though courtesy this stand.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back into the attack.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Confusion but no harm done! Shorter in length and this takes off after pitching. Shakib does well to adjust, he gets on top of the bounce and works it to mid-wicket. He wants a run but is sent back in time. A quiet period for Bangladesh at the moment.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, this is worked through square leg for another run.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Gets away with one over there does Naib! He bowls it short and outside off, Rahim cuts but finds point.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Shakib drives it towards mid on for a single.
28.2 overs (1 Run) That came back in. On a good length on middle, Rahim looks to drive but it goes of the inner half of the bat. It goes towards mid-wicket for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahim drives it to covers.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Rahim slaps it through covers for one. So back-to-back good overs for Afghanistan.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shakib! 45th ODI fifty for Shakib. He seems to be a man on a mission in this World Cup. He is at his best here. He gets there with a single. He looks to defend this arm ball on middle, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one. Another big one is on offer here.
27.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Floats it up on off, Rahim pushes it through covers for one.
27.3 overs (0 Run) 9 dots in a row now! Rahim works this with the turn to mid-wicket.
27.2 overs (0 Run) This is on off, Rahim once again defends it onto the ground.
27.1 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Rahim lunges and keeps it out.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he does! Length and on middle, Shakib pushes it back to the bowler. Naib looks to stop it but deflects it to mid off. This is the first maiden of the game.
26.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row now! On the shorter side outside off, Shakib guides it to point. Can he bowl a maiden?
26.4 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row! On the middle pole, Shakib works it to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! This is slightly fuller and on off, Shakib strokes it to mid off.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Shakib cuts but finds the man at point.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Shakib pushes it to mid off.
25.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahim keeps it out. A testing over by Nabi.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rahim guides it to backward point.
25.4 overs (1 Run) This is on the off stump, Shakib pushes it through covers for one.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Misfield! Very poor! This is worked towards mid-wicket. It is an easy stop for the fielder there. He lets it through and a single is taken.
25.1 overs (2 Runs) Is that a drop? Not sure! Lovely delivery. Floats it outside off, it turns back in. Rahim ends up defending outside the line, the ball goes off the inside edge and between the legs of the keeper for two. Not a drop.