19.6 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Shakib guides it to point.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely played again! Rahim leans into the stroke and hits it through covers for one.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! This is flatter and just outside off, Rahim waits for it and then guides it down to third man for two.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Rahim strokes it down to long off for one.
DRINKS!
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery outside off, Shakib guides it towards third man. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it with a slide. The batsmen get two runs.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Shakib lets it go.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shakib plays it to the off side.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Shakib drives it to mid on.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shakib defends it off the back foot.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rahim cuts it through point for a run.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahim looks to drive it but misses it.
Dawlat Zadran is back into the attack!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played! The googly and it is quicker and outside off, Rahim goes back, he first looks to cut but then adjusts and pushes it through covers for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Close! The slider on the stumps, Rahim defends it outside the line. It goes off the inner half beside the pitch.
17.4 overs (0 Run) The leg spinner outside off, it is left alone.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Rahim pushes it through covers for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) The googly but shorter in length. Shakib goes back and works it through square leg for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Shakib looks to flick but misses.
17.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is going over! Did not see that coming. An excellent review by Shakib. He straightaway indicated that it was too high. The leg spinner on off, it pitches and turns back in. Shakib defends outside the line. He misses and gets hit on the front pad. An appeal and the finger goes up. Shakib reviews and replays show that the ball is going over the middle stump. The Bangladesh players can breathe a huge sigh of relief.
Big moment in the game! Shakib has been given out LBW. He has reviewed as he feels it is high. Looks out though.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the next batsman in.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Nabi strikes! Breaks the stand that was starting to flourish! Also, this is a big, big wicket. The arm ball does the trick for Nabi. He lands it on off and it comes back in with the angle. Tamim goes back and looks to push it through the off side. He misses and the ball hits the off pole. Tamim walks back after getting off to a start. Is this the opening Afghanistan wanted?
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Short and on middle, Iqbal goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket. A rare bad ball by Nabi.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! The arm ball and this is bowled quicker! Tamim looks to defend inside the line but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Shakib goes back and pushes it to covers.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Shakib pushes it down to long off for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Iqbal pushes it down to long on for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A good start by Rashid. He bowls the last ball full on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Rashid bowls the googly, lands it just outside off. Tamim looks to defend but is beaten.
15.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Tamim lunges forward and defends it out.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a short ball on the pads, Shakib works it through square leg for one.