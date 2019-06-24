14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Tamim guides it to point.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Tamim prods forward and keeps it out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A quick run! This is slightly shot, Shakib works it towards short fine leg. A single taken.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Shakib strokes it to covers.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. This is excellent batting from Tamim. 50-run stand between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. Short of a length delivery, Iqbal pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 12 runs have come from the over. Big over for Bangladesh.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Shakib flicks it towards square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Tamim guides it towards third man for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery, Shakib pulls it towards square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Iqbal dabs it towards third man for a run.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Full on middle, Iqbal comes down the track and drives it through mid on for a boundary. Runs starting to come after Powerplay 1.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slows it up and lands it on off, Shakib plays it with the turn to point.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent shot! This is quicker and just outside off, Shakib makes room and guides it very late past the backward point fielder for two.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on off, it is hit nicely down to long off for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter but that sticks in the surface and also spins away. Shakib plays it towards cover.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is slower and outside off, Shakib goes after it but the ball pitches and turns away. Wided. Shakib did not need to go after that.
Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Length and outside off, this is guided to point.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Shakib shuffles across and then works it towards fine leg for one. Naib has been very straight in this over.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Another one on the pads, Shakib plays it late on the leg side, it is in the gap so two taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but in the gap! Shakib was lucky there! That is what happens when you are in form. Everything goes your way! This is on the pads, comes off slow from the surface. Shakib looks to flick but closes the face of the bat. It goes off the leading edge, uppishly but through the vacant cover-point region for one.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side and an easy two for the batters. 50 up for Bangladesh.
Gulbadin Naib is on now!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Iqbal defends it off the back foot.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shakib punches it to long on for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Iqbal drives it to long on for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Tamim keeps it out.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Iqbal drives it towards mid on. The batsmen get two runs.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shakib pushes it towards mid off for a quick run.