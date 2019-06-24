24.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Rahim works this slower one through square leg. The 50-run stand is up between the two. Another handy one for Bangladesh.
24.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! On middle, Shakib pushes it down to long on and takes one
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Another two! This is on the pads, Shakib works it behind square on the leg side and takes two.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Shorter slower one, Shakib powers it down to long on. Nabi runs to his right and pushes it back in. Two taken.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Shorter and outside off, Shakib stands tall and cuts it hard towards point. The fielder there makes a good stop diving to his right.
24.1 overs (2 Runs) EDGY RUNS! Length and around off, this is angled away from the batter. Shakib looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for two.
Gulbadin Naib is back into the attack. 2-0-19-0 so far.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Rahim keeps it out.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Shakib cuts it towards point for a run.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Rahim pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim flicks it to the leg side.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shakib cuts it through point for a single.
Rahmat Shah is into the attack.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple now! Once agian the length is shorter and there is width on offer. Rahim guides it past point. The third man fielder gets across to his right and fumbles, the batsmen take two easily. A good over for Bangladesh.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TOP EDGE! Fortunate boundary for Bangladesh. This is short and outside off, Rahim looks to drag his pull but only gets a top edge which goes over the keeper and into the fence.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! This is shorter and outside off, Rahim looks to cut but it takes off and whizzes past the outside edge.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and outside off, Shakib slaps it through cover-point for one.
22.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Shakib stands tall and guides it past point for a couple.
22.1 overs (1 Run) This is a little too straight, Rahim works it towards mid on for one.
21.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Saves a run! This is fuller and on off, Shakib strokes it towards mid-wicket where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Rahim looks to drive it straight but due to the turn away, it goes off the outer half through point for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahim lunges and keeps it out.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy fielding! This is guided towards backward point. The fielder there dives but does not stop it cleanly. Concedes a second.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, to end! This is worked through square leg for one. 1000 runs in World Cup for Shakib.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower one and outside off, Shakib is way too early in his drive. He is beaten.
20.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it short but it is very short! Shakib leaves it.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but a run! Fuller and on middle, this one tails away. Rahim looks to work it against the swing but it goes off the leading edge down to third man for one.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Slightly short and Rahim picks the length early, he pulls it through mid-wicket for two. 100 up for Bangladesh.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! This is on a length and around off, Shakib pushes it towards mid off. They take one. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. No one backing up and another run is taken.