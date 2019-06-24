What has happened here? Looks like Mahmudullah has pulled up his hamstring. No. It is his calf. While completing the single, he was seen limping across. He is having his right calf bandaged. He is slowly getting up now. Seems like he is ready to play. Watch out for two things Afghanistan - Either a run out is on the cards or Mahmudullah might go berserk.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Flicks it away for a single.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah looks to play it towards the third man but can only guide it to short third man.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on the off stump, Rahim pushes it to mid off for a single.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Mahmudullah punches it through covers for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one outside off, Mahmudullah defends it to point.
Rashid Khan returns. 4-0-15-0 so far.
DRINKS BREAK. Afghanistan have managed to once again fight their way back into the game! When Shakib and Rahim were batting, it seemed that they would bat Afghanistan out of this contest. However, the spell of Mujeeb has not seen the game poised nicely. Another wicket or two here will the Afghanistan side go on top. Another good partnership will mean Bangladesh are in control. An interesting passage of play awaits ahead.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Mahmudullah looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. A run taken.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Mahmudullah looks to drive but misses.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to point for a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
Mahmudullah walks in next at number 6, replacing Sarkar. Gulbadin Naib comes back on as well.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umpire's call it is! Mujeeb gets his third. Another carrom ball, pitched outside off, Sarkar looked to work it to the leg side but missed. The ball came in with the angle and spun in, hitting him on the pads. Mujeeb appealed, umpire Kettleborough thought for a while and then raised his finger! Soumya was not sure, walked across to Rahim and then decided to go for the review. Perhaps Rahim felt that the ball was sliding down. Here comes the technology. No inside edge and the ball is projected to be going down, but after clipping the leg stump. Sarkar has to go and Bangladesh are in a little bit of bother here.
Sarkar has been adjudged LBW! He has a long chat with Rahim and then signals for the review. Looks close. No inside edge. Clipping leg stump, so the umpire's call will stay! Hence, Sarkar cannot stay.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Close to taking the edge! Mujeeb bowls a back of the hand delivery outside off, Sarkar lunges forward to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the stumps, pushed to long on for a single.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length on middle, Rahim pulls it through mid-wicket and crosses for a couple.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, tucked to square leg.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, defended back to the bowler.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) A better throw and Sarkar was a goner! Short and outside off, SS guides it towards third man. They take one and go for the second. The throw from Mujeeb is a weak one and Sarkar just about makes it.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this is driven through coves for one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Sarkar is just in! He works this length ball towards mid on and goes for one. The mid on fielder, Noor Ali, gets to the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. An appeal and a confident one and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that the batsman is well in.
A direct hit and is Sarkar short? Afghanistan do feel so.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is kept out.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Sarkar drives it to covers.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is worked through square leg for one.