 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:24 June 2019 18:07 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
BAN vs AFG Latest Score

39.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a single.

39.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.

39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over cover!Mahmudullah waits on the back foot and punches this shorter one outside off through covers for a boundary. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Mahmudullah hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! Bangladesh 192/4 (39.4 Ov). CRR: 4.84

39.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

39.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.

39.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on the off stump, defended to point.

Mohammad Nabi returns. 8-0-34-1 so far.

38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Full and outside off, Rahim gets down and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary! BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Mushfiqur Rahim hits Rashid Khan for a 4! Bangladesh 186/4 (39.0 Ov). CRR: 4.76

38.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.

38.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through cover for a single.

38.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.

38.2 overs (3 Runs) Overthrow, overthrow and then eventually third! The crowd is going bonkers for Mahmudullah. What commitment. First, a sweep shot is played by Rahim towards mid-wicket. It should have been just a single but a slow-moving Mujeeb challenges Mahmudullah and he agrees to accept the challenge. Returns for the second. Then, the throw from Mujeeb is wide at the non-striker's end which is not covered up by backup Samiullah Shinwari. Resultingly, they take the third!

38.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, placed behind point for a single.

Rashid Khan returns. 6-0-21-0 so far. Change of ends for him.

37.6 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah drives it to long on for a single.

37.5 overs (1 Run) Rahim tucks this tossed up delivery on middle to the leg side for a single.

37.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mujeeb bowls one down leg. Umpire signals it as wide.

37.4 overs (0 Run) Rahim defends this tossed up delivery to point.

37.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Mujeeb tosses this one up on the off stump, Mahmudullah pushes this to covers and runs for a quick single.

37.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, defended to covers.

37.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on the stumps, Rahim drives it to point for a single.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back on. 8-0-26-3 so far.

36.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.

36.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.

36.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.

36.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.

36.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, coming in, Rahim looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.

35.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but at the last moment, thinks about bailing out. In the end, it is beaten.

35.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.

35.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

35.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.

35.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.

35.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, solidly defended.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won't Do A Virat Kohli For Steve Smith, David Warner During England vs Australia Clash
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Injury Forces India To Call Navdeep Saini As Net Bowler
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.