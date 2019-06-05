 
World Cup 2019 Preview: Australia, West Indies Face Off In Battle For Summit Spot

Updated: 05 June 2019 15:56 IST

West Indies are currently better placed in the World Cup 2019 points table due to their superior net run rate.

Steve Smith, David Warner will be in the thick of things at the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Australia and West Indies opened their World Cup 2019 campaigns in similar fashion registering seven-wicket victories over their respective opponents and will look to take the summit spot when the sides face off at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. The power-hitting West Indies currently sit on top of the points table due to the superior net run rate compared to holders Australia. The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Australia head coach Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

West Indies had demolished the Pakistan batting line-up with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and ultimately bowled them out for mere 105 in their opening encounter in the ongoing World Cup.

Oshane Thomas had finished with 4/27, while captain Jason Holder and Andre Russell shared five wickets between them before Windies clinched a seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

Australia are wary of the fact that West Indies line-up boast of having some of the biggest hitters in world cricket at the moment and it would really require some effort from the Aussie pacers to control the likes of Chris Gayle, Russell and Carlos Brathwaite.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer.

Match starts at 3:00 PM IST

(With inputs from IANS and AFP)

