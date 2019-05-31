 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 31 May 2019 21:15 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner will be under the spotlight in their comeback One-day International (ODI).

Australia take on Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol. © AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner will be under the spotlight in their comeback One-day International (ODI) after completing one-year bans for ball-tampering when Australia take on Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol, on Saturday. Having played last ODI in January 2018, both Steve Smith and David Warner are hungrier than ever to score runs and prove their mettle in cricket's biggest extravaganza. While Steve Smith created a storm before his arrival with a century in a warm-up game against England, opening batsman David Warner played a promising knock of 43 after finishing as top run-scorer in recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

When is the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 01, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Steve Smith and David Warner will be under the spotlight
  • Steve Smith and David Warner are hungrier than ever to score runs
  • Steve Smith created a storm before his arrival with a century
