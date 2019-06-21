Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been an inspiration to many sports personalities and Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar showed he is one of them in his team's World Cup 2019 clash with Australia at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Soumya Sarkar, who bagged a three-wicket haul against Australia, celebrated in the signature Cristiano Ronaldo style after getting the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch in the 21st over. Soumya Sarkar's celebration was however no where near to the leap, height and posture that Cristiano Ronaldo creates while pulling off his original style.

But despite that, the International Cricket Council (ICC), compared Sarkar to Ronaldo with distinct images and asked fans, "Separated at birth?"

The tweet did not go well among the fans, with many suggesting it as an insult to "Cristiano Ronaldo". While some fans also wanted to meet the admin in person and advised him to promptly delete the tweet.

Check out the fans' reactions here:

Ronaldo Be Like W T F pic.twitter.com/UcdWBsgLEh — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) June 20, 2019

Hahhaha...So funny...but Don't compare with Ronaldo. Because he is a legend. — RASEL AHMED (@Rasel2019) June 20, 2019

Absolutely laughable Tweet from ICC



Bcoz Cat walks like tiger doesn't mean we can compare the cat with the tiger — The_Warrior (@bimbadhar1111) June 20, 2019

Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh against Australia, returning figures of three for 58. He got the crucial wickets of David Warner, Finch and Usman Khawaja but by then, the Australian's had already stamped their authority in the match.

Holders Australia went on to post 381/5 in their stipulated 50 overs. But Bangladesh gave the mammoth total a good chase, scoring 333/8 and losing the match by only 48 runs.

At the back of the loss, Bangladesh are fifth in the World Cup 2019 points table with five points from six matches.