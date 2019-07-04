44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! End of a huge over! 16 from it. Short and wide outside off, Pooran cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
Live Score
44.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pooran tries to cut but misses.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure telling on Mujeeb! He fires this down the leg side, Pooran sweeps it through short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence. The 50-run stand is also up between the two. It has come up in quick time. It has provided the much-needed impetus the side needed.
44.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, Holder flicks it on the bounce to deep mid-wicket for one.
44.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is colossal! What a shot! This is angled into the batter. Holder shuffles in and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one.
44.1 overs (1 Run) It's been lofted over mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
43.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! This is flatter and on middle, Holder looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge down to fine leg for two.
43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! A little too full by Rashid this time and he pays the price. Holder lofts it and clears the long off fence with ease.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! The leg spinner on off, Holder looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge to short third man.
43.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through wide mid on. They run the first one hard but have to settle for the single.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Shorter and around off, Pooran pushes it through covers and takes two.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A googly outside off, Pooran looks to go downtown but does not connect.
42.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! So just 7 from the over despite going for a boundary on the first ball. On the stumps, Holder looks to flick but again gets an inside edge onto the pads.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Pooran throws his bat at it but misses.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Looks to play the reverse sweep now but mistimes it towards point for a quick run.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Ideal start to the over. Pooran gives himself room and Mujeeb bowls it fuller on off. Pooran smashes it over extra cover and bags a boundary.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back! 5 overs of genuine spin left in the last 8. Afghanistan, in all likelihood, would use them all.
41.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Holder looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Just the three from the over. Excellent at this stage.
41.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for another single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Holder jams it through the off side for one.
41.3 overs (1 Run) The slip was just moved and this went through there. Just for a run. Actually, it is a dropped catch. A tough one though. Those need to stick. It is a googly on off, Pooran looks to force it on the off side but it goes off the outside edge, hits the outer part of the keeper's gloves and travels to short third man. A single taken. Pooran is riding on his luck.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Flatter and outside off again, Pooran once again looks to cut but misses.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off and it is quicker. Pooran looks to cut but is beaten by the pace.
Rashid Khan is back into the attack!
40.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end a good over for the Windies. Holder works it with soft hands through mid-wicket. They take the first one quickly and then go for the second. Complete it.
40.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Pooran pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop! This is on the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses. It brushes the pads and rolls to the right of the keeper who dives and stops it. The bowler is a little too straight here. If he continues to bowl so, they should push the fine leg back.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! Short and on the body, it is the slower one. Pooran waits for it and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, Holder works it down to long on for one.
40.1 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN AGAIN! That is a brilliant effort though. Would have been a blinder. Naib, the skipper, shows great commitment. Pooran uses his feet and makes this into a half volley. He smashes it towards mid off. GN there dives to his right, stretches his hands out but the ball does not stick. He saves three in the end. Shirzad once again is unlucky. Pooran was dropped off his bowling before also.