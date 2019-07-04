 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:04 July 2019 17:04 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs West Indies from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
WI vs AFG Latest Score

29.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Hetmyer is well in! This is floated up outside off, Hetmyer once again looks to slog sweep it over mid-wicket. This time he misses. The keeper whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Hetmyer is fine. Another expensive over by Nabi. 8 from it.

Appeal for a stumping has been referred upstairs! Has Hetmyer dragged his back foot outside the crease while trying to play the slog sweep? The replays show that it's just inside the line.

29.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Hetmyer blocks it out again.

29.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is kept out.

29.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is right off the middle and it sails into the stands. Hetmyer is taking Nabi to the cleaners here. Mohammad tosses it up on middle, Hetmyer brings the slog sweep out and clears the mid-wicket fence. AFG vs WI: Match 42: It's a SIX! Shimron Hetmyer hits Mohammad Nabi. West Indies 147/2 (29.3 Ov). CRR: 4.98

29.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Hope, his 13th in ODIs! Good to see him back amongst the runs. He would look to bat throughout and he would love to get a big one here. He gets there by easing this one down to long on and getting to the other end. AFG vs WI: Match 42: FIFTY! Shai Hope completes 50 (65b, 4x4, 1x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 141/2 (29.2 Ovs). CRR: 4.80

29.1 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track and Nabi fires it on the pads, Hetmyer works it through square leg for one.

28.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Hetmyer keeps strike.

28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy! Short and on the body with fine leg up, Hetmyer helps it past that fielder and the ball races away to the fence. AFG vs WI: Match 42: Shimron Hetmyer hits Sayed Shirzad for a 4! West Indies 138/2 (28.5 Ov). CRR: 4.78

28.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower one on off, SH guides it to point.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, Hetmyer defends it out.

28.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer works it towards mid-wicket.

28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.

Sayed Shirzad is back into the attack!

27.6 overs (1 Run) Hope now pushes it through covers for one. An expensive over, 12 from it.

27.5 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting! Having got a boundary on the last ball, he opens the face of the bat and guides this one to point for one.

27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dealing in boundaries, Hetmyer. Through covers this time. Another flighted ball on off, Hetmyer stays leg side of the delivery and lofts it through covers. No stopping those. AFG vs WI: Match 42: Shimron Hetmyer hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! West Indies 131/2 (27.4 Ov). CRR: 4.73

27.3 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is hit down to long on for one.

27.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Hetmyer hits it past the bowler to long off for one.

27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hetmyer has come out all guns blazing here! If it is in his arc, he will go for it. This is tossed up on middle, it is fuller. Hetmyer smashes it over mid on and it goes one bounce over the long on fence. AFG vs WI: Match 42: Shimron Hetmyer hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! West Indies 125/2 (27.1 Ov). CRR: 4.60

26.6 overs (0 Run) Almost! The googly and it is outside off, turns back in. Hope goes back to a ball he should have been forward to. Tries to keep it out but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.

26.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hope goes back and keeps it out.

26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Releases all the pressure that was building! This is shorter and outside off, Hope goes back and cuts it past backward point for a boundary. AFG vs WI: Match 42: Shai Hope hits Rashid Khan for a 4! West Indies 121/2 (26.4 Ov). CRR: 4.53

26.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler. 3 dots in the over.

26.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, it is defended.

26.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.

25.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run to end an 8-run over.

25.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hetmyer has dismissed this one! Flighted delivery but it's too full and wide outside off, Shimron latches onto it and smacks it over long off for a biggie. If it's there to be hit, he will always go for it, doesn't matter if he has just come out to bat or not. AFG vs WI: Match 42: It's a SIX! Shimron Hetmyer hits Mohammad Nabi. West Indies 117/2 (25.5 Ov). CRR: 4.52

25.4 overs (0 Run) Fires one in full and around off, skidding in, Shimron looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.

25.3 overs (1 Run) Turning down the leg side, Hope helps it towards square leg and scampers across to the other end.

25.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Hetmyer moves back and punches it through extra cover for one.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, Hetmyer defends it off his front foot.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs West Indies, Match 42
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan Face Improbable Task To Make World Cup Semi-Finals, Fans Offer Hilarious Suggestions
Pakistan Face Improbable Task To Make World Cup Semi-Finals, Fans Offer Hilarious Suggestions
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.