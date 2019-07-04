29.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Hetmyer is well in! This is floated up outside off, Hetmyer once again looks to slog sweep it over mid-wicket. This time he misses. The keeper whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Hetmyer is fine. Another expensive over by Nabi. 8 from it.
29.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Hetmyer blocks it out again.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is kept out.
29.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is right off the middle and it sails into the stands. Hetmyer is taking Nabi to the cleaners here. Mohammad tosses it up on middle, Hetmyer brings the slog sweep out and clears the mid-wicket fence.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Hope, his 13th in ODIs! Good to see him back amongst the runs. He would look to bat throughout and he would love to get a big one here. He gets there by easing this one down to long on and getting to the other end.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track and Nabi fires it on the pads, Hetmyer works it through square leg for one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Hetmyer keeps strike.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy! Short and on the body with fine leg up, Hetmyer helps it past that fielder and the ball races away to the fence.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower one on off, SH guides it to point.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, Hetmyer defends it out.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer works it towards mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
Sayed Shirzad is back into the attack!
27.6 overs (1 Run) Hope now pushes it through covers for one. An expensive over, 12 from it.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting! Having got a boundary on the last ball, he opens the face of the bat and guides this one to point for one.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dealing in boundaries, Hetmyer. Through covers this time. Another flighted ball on off, Hetmyer stays leg side of the delivery and lofts it through covers. No stopping those.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is hit down to long on for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Hetmyer hits it past the bowler to long off for one.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hetmyer has come out all guns blazing here! If it is in his arc, he will go for it. This is tossed up on middle, it is fuller. Hetmyer smashes it over mid on and it goes one bounce over the long on fence.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Almost! The googly and it is outside off, turns back in. Hope goes back to a ball he should have been forward to. Tries to keep it out but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hope goes back and keeps it out.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Releases all the pressure that was building! This is shorter and outside off, Hope goes back and cuts it past backward point for a boundary.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler. 3 dots in the over.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, it is defended.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run to end an 8-run over.
25.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hetmyer has dismissed this one! Flighted delivery but it's too full and wide outside off, Shimron latches onto it and smacks it over long off for a biggie. If it's there to be hit, he will always go for it, doesn't matter if he has just come out to bat or not.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Fires one in full and around off, skidding in, Shimron looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Turning down the leg side, Hope helps it towards square leg and scampers across to the other end.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Hetmyer moves back and punches it through extra cover for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, Hetmyer defends it off his front foot.