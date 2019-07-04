 
World Cup 2019

West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:04 July 2019 16:27 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs West Indies from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

WI vs AFG Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) The googly on the pads, Hope looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.

19.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Lewis! 5th ODI fifty for him. A good comeback in the side but one would believe this innings has come a little too late. He gets there by driving this through covers for one. AFG vs WI: Match 42: FIFTY! Evin Lewis completes 50 (62b, 5x4, 2x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 86/1 (19.5 Ovs). CRR: 4.33

19.4 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed down to long on for one.

19.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hope lunges and keeps it out.

19.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Lewis nudges it around the corner and takes one. He moves onto 49.

19.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Hope works it through square leg for one.

18.6 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row to end! On off, Lewis pushes it to covers. Back-to-back good overs for Afghanistan.

18.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot as Nabi fires it on the stumps and Lewis blocks it out.

18.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Lewis works it to mid-wicket.

18.3 overs (0 Run) Brings the sweep shot out but finds the man at short fine leg.

18.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air outside off, Lewis lets it be.

18.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.

17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. A good start by Rashid.

17.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Hope pushes this back to the bowler.

17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter again and on off, this is pushed to covers.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Flatter and outside off, this pitches and straightens. Hope goes back and tries to defend but misses.

17.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit back to the bowler.

17.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with one on the leg stump, Hope works it with soft hands through square leg and takes two.

Drinks break. Steady going for West Indies after losing Chris Gayle early. Shai Hope was given a reprieve on 5 and he along with Evin Lewis are amidst a 57-run stand. Lewis has played some extraordinary shots in his knock of 48 so far and is looking in fine form. The Afghans have their trump card yet to bowl and let's see how Rashid Khan fares in the middle phase. Here he comes...

16.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle, Lewis works it to mid-wicket. A good over by Nabi again.

16.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Lewis hits it to covers.

16.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Lewis looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.

16.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is hit down to long on for one.

16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on off, EL pushes it towards cover and takes a quick run.

16.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Lewis pushes it to covers.

15.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Hope guides it to point.

15.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Hope pushes it back towards the bowler who gets his fingertips on the ball and deflects it to mid off.

15.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Lewis works it through square leg for a run.

15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Hope pushes it to long on for one.

15.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.

15.1 overs (0 Run) A little too straight, this is worked to mid-wicket.

