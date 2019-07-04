24.6 overs (0 Run) A googly to end the over, this lands on off and spines back in. Hope looks to defend but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket. 9 runs but a wicket from the over.
Shimron Hetmyer walks in next at number 4.
24.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... and that is a very, very good catch by Nabi. Rashid looks up to the heavens in delight, just shows how much that wicket means to him. A much-needed wicket for Afghanistan as they have broken the 88-run stand. Not the best of deliveries to get out to though. It is short and on middle, Lewis looks to pull but ends miscuing it towards wide long on. Nabi there runs across and then forward and takes it nicely. Lewis fails to make the most of the start he got. Afghanistan will hope this is an opening for them.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Lewis guides it to point.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Another short one on middle, Hope pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is right off the middle! A poor ball, it is short and on middle, Hope goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket. Consecutive boundaries for Hope. He moves into the 40s.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Windies won't mind though. Shorter and outside off, Hope looks to punch it off the back foot but it goes off the outside edge and through short third man for a boundary.
23.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The impact is just outside off which means it remains umpire's call. A good review though by Afghanistan and they do not lose it. It is another carrom ball by Mujeeb. It lands outside off and turns back in. Lewis goes for the slog sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Afghanistan take the review after a chat. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call need not be overturned.
Review time! A huge shout for LBW has been turned down. Afghanistan review. Looks close.
23.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the leg pole, it turns back in. Lewis looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, EL looks to flick but misses. It has been wided. 100 up for the Windies.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Angles this into the off pole, Lewis pushes it back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Plays the sweep but can't get it past short fine leg. A single.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long off for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Another googly on off and Hope once again blocks it out.
22.5 overs (0 Run) The googly on off, Hope looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Lewis pushes it to long off and gets to the other end.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Lewis guides it to point.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for West Indies! It was nicely played in the end! It is very full on the pads, Lewis initially looks to sweep but then stands and just guides it through backward point for a boundary.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Hope goes back and pushes it down to long on for one.
Change of ends for Rashid Khan.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Just the three singles from the over! Flatter and outside off, Hope hits it through cover-point for one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! The carrom ball around off, it pitches and straightens. Hope looks to drive but is beaten. There was a chance for stumping but Ikram fumbled and collected the ball in the second attempt. Shai returned by then.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the stumps, Hope defends it.
21.3 overs (1 Run) A quick run! This is on the pads, Lewis works it towards short fine leg and takes one. That was a poor throw by the fielder there.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but a run! Around off, Hope looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards backward point for one.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back on! He was exceptional in his first spell inside Powerplay 1 although didn't pick any wicket. Would like to contribute this time around.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Another good over for Afghanistan which ends with a dot! It is the arm ball on middle, Lewis looks to defend but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it full and wide outside off, Hope drives it square on the off side but again, just for a run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Lewis hits it through covers for one.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn there! Once again gives it a nice loop and lands it outside off, Lewis looks to play at it but seeing the turn away, bails out.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Nice and slow outside off, Lewis guides it to point.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Lewis goes back and hits it hard but to covers.