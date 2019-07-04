Drinks break. Afghanistan have successfully broken the dangerous looking stand. Once again Shimron Hetmyer showed a lot of promise in his free-flowing knock but failed to convert it into something big.
34.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another excellent catch! Hetmyer looks to the heavens but in disappointment. He has thrown away yet another start. Just a needless stroke. They already had 9 from the over but Hetmyer got greedy, he took another risk to make this a huge one. He takes a few steps down the track and Zadran bangs it short. Hetmyer pulls but does not keep it down. It goes to the right of Noor Ali Zadran who takes a good catch diving to his right. Afghanistan were desperate for this wicket as this partnership was taking the game away from them.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Hope slaps it thorugh cover-point and takes one.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! This is fuller and on off, Hope extends his arms and lofts it with ease over the long off fence for a biggie.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and it is slower, Hetmyer mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Hope drops it on the off side and takes one.
Dawlat Zadran is brought back into the match. 5-1-21-1, so far.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but it falls in between the two fielders! Hetmyer brings out the slog sweep but since the length is a touch shorter, there is extra bounce. He gets a top edge which lobs over the mid-wicket fielder. He runs back and there is one fielder running in from the deep. The mid-wicket fielder goes for it with a dive but fails to get to the ball. Two taken by the batsmen.
33.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays a sweep shot. They pick up a single.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Run out chance! Flatter and on middle, Hope works it to the right of the bowler. Hetmyer wants a run but is sent back. The keeper gets to the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
33.3 overs (1 Run) A huge shout but the umpire is not interested! The leg spinner and on middle, Hetmyer goes back and looks to work it on the leg side. It hits the higher part of the pad, hits the keeper's glove and rolls towards fine leg for one. Leg bye signaled!
33.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, Hetmyer guides it to point.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
Rashid Khan is back on! His team needs a wicket here. Can he provide it?
32.6 overs (0 Run) Stays back to a good length ball and punches it towards covers.
32.5 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Hetmyer sticks back to fetch a short ball from outside off and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket. Rashid makes a tumbling stop and they take a couple. 50-run stand up!
32.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Hope hits it down the ground off the inner half of his blade towards long on for a run.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Fires it very full and on middle, Shimron knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball angling down the leg side, Hetmyer eases it off his pads through square leg for a couple of runs.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Hope tries working on the leg side but misses. It goes off his pads to the on side and they cross.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single from the over as Hope slaps it through covers. A much-needed tight over, they need a few more like these.
31.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row! Once again Hope misreads the length. Goes back to a ball which he should be going ahead too. It lands outside off and straightens. Beats the outside edge.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Hope looks to innovate. He plays the reverse sweep but finds short third man.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again and once again Hope flicks it to mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, it is worked to mid-wicket.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, this is guided to point.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back!
30.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Around off again and this is guided to point.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one. 150 up for West Indies. 300 is surely on the cards here.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter in length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
30.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.