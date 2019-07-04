39.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is on middle, Holder looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards the leg side. End of Nabi for today. His figures are 10-0-56-1. Not the best of day's for him.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! Angles it away from off, Holder looks to defend but the angle away beats him.
39.4 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on middle, Pooran hits it down to long on for one. 200 up for West Indies.
39.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Pooran works it to mid-wicket.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Shorter and around off, Pooran goes back and cuts it past point for a brace.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is hit towards long on for one.
38.6 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED BY RAHMAT! Could be a costly miss, this. Shortish and on off, Pooran pulls it across the line, keeps it aerial and Shah at mid-wicket jumps to attempt for the catch over his head. But it goes through his hands and the batsmen take a couple. Afghanistan have been clumsy in the field today.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Angling across the West Indian skipper, this time Holder guides it wide of point to third man and picks up his first run.
38.4 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for an lbw! Shirzad delivers it on a length around middle and off, straightening a bit, Holder sticks back to defend but misses. The bowler puts in a muted appeal before realizing that it's too high.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, outside off, Holder drives but finds the extra cover fielder. Two dots.
38.2 overs (0 Run) A touch short in length and angling away from the batsman, Holder stays back to run it down to third man but finds point instead.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Pooran lifts his front leg and pulls it through square leg for a run.
Sayed Shirzad is brought back into the attack. 5-0-29-0, so far. His job will be to keep things tidy.
37.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Holder pushes it to mid on. So a top comeback by the bowler. He went for 8 off the first two balls but then bowled 3 dots and took a wicket.
37.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is flatter and outside off, it is angled away. Holder looks to defend but is beaten.
Jason Holder walks out to bat.
37.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Nabi has the last laugh! Hope holes out! No ton for him today also. The change of angle does the trick for Nabi. After going for two boundaries, he comes from around the wicket. He fires this full and on middle, Hope looks to play the slog sweep, the risk is minimum as it is with the turn but he does not time it right. It goes straight to Rashid at deep mid-wicket who does not make a mistake. Once again the shot can be questioned as two boundaries had already been hit in this over and with a little more than 12 overs to go, was it necessary to go for that shot? Two new batters out there in the middle now. Afghanistan can now crawl back in the game.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! This time to the right of Afghan. Floats it up on off, Hope hits it through the line, over mid off for another boundary.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone through and a boundary to start Nabi's new spell. Short and outside off, Hope goes back and slaps it towards mid off. Afghan there runs to his left and dives but does not stop it.
Mohammad Nabi is back on!
36.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss but this is driven through covers for only one.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Another appeal but once again it is turned down! A slower one around middle and leg. Hope looks to flick but misses. A huge shout but the umpire shakes his head. That seems to be going down leg.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) A lovely shot for two! This is on middle, Hope walks in and flicks it through wide mid on for two.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Another good length ball on off, Pooran pushes it through covers for one.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, it is angling away. Pooran looks to drive but misses.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker again and on off, Pooran guides it towards point for one.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off and Pooran lets it be.
35.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss on middle, Pooran misses out there as he strokes it to covers.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Hope pushes it towards cover for one.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Hope mistimes it towards mid-wicket.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Hope keeps it out.