Mumbai Indians picked up Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and paid a record amount for England international Nat Sciver in the WPL auction on Monday. While Harmanpreet went for Rs 1.8 crore, Sciver went on to become the joint highest overseas player alongside Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as she was paid Rs 3.2 crore. Along with Harmanpreet, two other India internationals – Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia – also attracted substantial price tags.

"I feel great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing well in the IPL, and now I also have the opportunity to be part of the team", Harmanpreet told Sports 18.

"I think it's a gamechanger for all of us because we are going to experience this pressure [for] the first time. I'm very excited and at the same time, this will entirely change women's cricket not only in India [but] even in world cricket. We all are coming to Mumbai and I hope we'll get a lot of support. Mumbai Indians fans have always been great and we are really looking forward [to experiencing it]."

Mumbai Indians Complete Squad:Harmanpreet Kaur (INR 1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (INR 3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (INR 1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (INR 1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (INR 1.5 crore), Heather Graham (INR 30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (INR 30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (INR 50 lakh), Dhara Gujar (INR 10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (INR 10 lakh), Chloe Tryon (INR 30 lakh), Humaira Kazi (INR 10 lakh), Priyanaka Bala (INR 20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (INR 10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (INR 10 lakh), Jitumoni Kalita (INR 10 lakh)

Featured Video Of The Day

UAE Capable Of Taking On Melbourne As Cricket Venue: Tom Moody