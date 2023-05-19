With only a handful of games remaining in the league stage, 7 out of the 10 teams are still battling it out for a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. While defending champions Gujarat Titans have already booked their berth in the playoffs, seven teams are in contention for a place in the last four. With almost no margin for error, one umpiring blunder could prove costly for the teams that are in contention. In general, the umpiring hasn't been up to the standards, especially considering the high quality of cricket that has been on display.

Despite SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen calling out the umpires for more consistency in the decision-making, the officiating has been everything but uniform, especially when it comes to waist-length no balls.

While there has been a lot of discussion regarding the decision-making in IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal also joined the debate, after a controversial call took the center stage during his team's fixture against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the final over of PBKS' chase when Ishant Sharma bowled a high full toss to Liam Livingstone. It was given as a no-ball by the on-field umpire as the ball was just passing near Livingstone's waist.

DC captain David Warner challenged the decision, but the third umpire did not change the on-field call. Taking to Twitter, Jindal pointed out a similar incident from the Women's Premier League final when DC batter Shafali Verma had gotten out on a similar delivery.

"I for one seriously cannot understand the rule - the ball in the WPL final that got Shafali Verma out was clearly a no-ball if the same rules apply that applied tonight. What is the rule? @IPL," Jindal retweeted Harsha Bhogle's post.

I for one seriously cannot understand the rule - the ball in the WPL final that got Shafali Verma out was clearly a no ball if the same rules apply that applied tonight. What is the rule? @IPL https://t.co/fvALsgdnpk — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 17, 2023

Though DC won the game in the end, it was nothing more than a consolation for them, after having crashed out of the tournament last week.