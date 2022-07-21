The Indian cricket team gets down to action yet again with an ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. India are going into the series after winning the ODI and T20I away series against England. India will play three ODIs and five T20Is agianst West Indies. In the ODI series, senior players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the ODI series. In their absence senior left-handed opener Dhawan is leading the team. Ahead of the first match, the BCCI released a special message from Dhawan.

"We will enjoy in the West Indies. The weather there would be a little challenging and different. Boys are well-prepared. Like how Siraj performed today. Not only the opportunity but the preparation that he did behind the scenes. That's really important. Everybody will get exposure to pay in West Indies. They have play in IPL too. So, lots of smiles, lots of wins. We will play our best cricket West Indies. It will be a great opportunity to peak there and show our talent," Dhawan said in a video posted on BCCI Twitter handle.

'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. pic.twitter.com/PBelvII28c — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.