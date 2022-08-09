A viral video showing India skipper Rohit Sharma riding a golf cart has garnered a lot of praise on social media. The fans were left entertained with the way the Indian team celebrated their win over West Indies in the five-match T20I series. In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen giving a golf cart ride to his teammates at the Lauderhill Cricket Ground, Florida, after winning the fifth and final T20I match on Sunday. Later, another video showing batter Sanju Samson with Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik went viral, where he can be seen responding to the crowds' love with a salute.

Sanu Samson's Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, shared the video on Twitter where the crowd could be seen going berserk and chanting the batter's name, to which he responded by giving a salute.

"The crowd loves Sanju… and he loves them back!" tweeted Rajasthan Royals.

The crowd loves Sanju... and he loves them back!



: @PeterDellaPenna pic.twitter.com/1W2Nf9Kfao — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 9, 2022

After claiming an 88-run victory in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against West Indies on Sunday, Team India wrapped up the series with a 4-1 margin in the T20Is, having previously won the ODI series 3-0.

Promoted

Sanju scored a total of 72 runs in three ODI matches against West Indies and 45 runs in the five-match T20I series, where he played only two games.

Earlier in May, Sanju also led Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022, where they lost against the debutants Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.