Left-arm India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had a decent IPL 2023, failed to find a spot in the Indian team's ODI squad for the upcoming tour to West Indies. The Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the Caribbean side with the matches on July 27, July 29 and August 1. While Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar got a maiden national call-up, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik were rest of the pacers India selected for the 50-over matches vs West Indies.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that the omission from India's ODI squad could be a blessing in disguise for Arshdeep as it would encourage the pacer to improve his game and give back-to-back impressive performances to regain his spot into the nation's ODI squad.

"Sometimes maybe being left out of the team is also great incentive to try and pick up heaps of wickets. Maybe that is what Arshdeep needs to do. He needs to pick 5-fors continuously and then he will be automatically picked for the team," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar also put his trust in the left-arm pacer and claimed that he is going to play a crucial role for Team India across all three formats.

"He is the future in all formats. He has already started to do little bit well in England in county cricket. Just like Jaspreet Bumrah came on as a T20 bowler and went on to spearhead the Indian bowling attack. Arshdeep Singh is somebody who can play all formats of the game and you need to encourage him to do that," said the legend.