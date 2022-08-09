After claiming an 88-run victory in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against West Indies on Sunday, Team India wrapped up the series with a 4-1 margin in the T20Is, having previously won the ODI series 3-0. The Rohit Sharma-led side completely dominated the hosts with their fabulous all-round performance. In the absence of the senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Team India found a new hero in Arshdeep Singh, who scalped seven wickets and bagged the Player of the Series award. The T20Is against West Indies gave many memorable moments to the fans and one such moment was when skipper Rohit Sharma was seen riding a golf cart in the stadium after winning the series.

In a viral video, Rohit Sharma could be seen driving a golf cart in the premises of the Lauderhill Cricket Ground, Florida, with the other teammates being a part of the ride. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi were among others, who were seen enjoying the unique ride with the skipper.

The video went viral on social media and everyone lavished praises on Team India for the extraordinary performance in the series against West Indies.

Promoted

Earlier, after the fourth T20I win, Rohit was also seen appreciating the fans support in Florida. The video was shared by BCCI.

Thanking fans & appreciating their support - Captain @ImRo45 way!



Scenes after #TeamIndia's win in the 4⃣th #WIvIND T20I in Florida.pic.twitter.com/XzORF1rCUc — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2022

Rohit Sharma was rested from the fifth T20I match and Hardik Pandya took Team India's charge and led them to a prestigious win.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was also announced and Rohit was appointed as the skipper while KL Rahul will be acting as the vice-captain. Former captain Virat Kohli is back in the squad after a break. Premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.