 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Virat Kohli Charms Fans With Autographs, Selfies Ahead Of 1st T20I vs West Indies

Updated: 02 August 2019 17:37 IST

Virat Kohli charmed a section of Indian fans in Lauderhill in Florida by signing autographs. Fans, especially kids, also clicked selfies with Kohli.

Watch: Virat Kohli Charms Fans With Autographs, Selfies Ahead Of 1st T20I vs West Indies
Virat Kohli wins hearts, signs autographs for fans ahead of 1st T20I. © Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli never misses an opportunity to acknowledge the support he receives from his fans. He has often been seen interacting with his fans. During India's practice session at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Friday, fans were waiting patiently for the India captain. Virat Kohli charmed a section of them by signing autographs. India will take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video showing Virat Kohli interacting with fans. The post was captioned, "Skipper Virat Kohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans #TeamIndia." Indian fans, especially kids, also clicked selfies with Virat Kohli.

The three match T20 series against the West Indies will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

Team India sweated it out in the nets ahead of the first T20I. The cricketers were also seen playing football during the practice session.

BCCI tweeted pictures of Indian cricketers playing football. The post was captioned, "When it's play ball time #TeamIndia."


Earlier, Virat Kohli shared a picture on Twitter in which he could be seen with some of the teammates. The post's caption read, "SQUAD". In the picture, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul could be seen posing alongside Kohli.

Squads:

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st T20I Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will take on the West Indies in the first T20I on Saturday
  • The T20 series will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests
  • Team India sweated it out in the nets ahead of the first T20I
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires Everyone, He Is On Another Level, Says Virat Kohli
Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires Everyone, He Is On Another Level, Says Virat Kohli
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Virat Kohli Posts "Squad" Picture, Fans Ask "Where
Virat Kohli Posts "Squad" Picture, Fans Ask "Where's Rohit Sharma?"
Virat Kohli Entitled To His Opinion But CAC Will Decide Next India Coach, Says Shantha Rangaswamy
Virat Kohli Entitled To His Opinion But CAC Will Decide Next India Coach, Says Shantha Rangaswamy
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Opinion On Head Coach Should Be Respected, Says Kapil Dev
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.