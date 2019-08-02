 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli Posts "Squad" Picture, Fans Ask "Where's Rohit Sharma?"

Updated: 02 August 2019 10:12 IST

Reports of a rumoured rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been doing the rounds since India bowed out of the World Cup following their semi-final loss to New Zealand.

Virat Kohli rubbished the reports of cracks within the team. © Twitter @imVkohli

Virat Kohli is in the US for the first two T20Is of the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies. Ahead of the first T20I on Saturday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a picture with some of his team-mates with a caption that read, "SQUAD". In the picture, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul can be seen posing alongside Kohli. However, vice captain Rohit Sharma is missing from the frame.

Reports of a rumoured rift between Kohli and Rohit have been doing the rounds since India bowed out of the World Cup following their semi-final loss to New Zealand. Fans could not help but ask about Rohit's absence from the picture posted by Kohli.

Here are some reactions

Kohli rubbished the reports of cracks within the team during the press conference ahead of India's tour of the West Indies. "I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It's disrespectful after a moment. There is nothing between me and Rohit," Virat Kohli said on Monday.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," he added.

However, Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cryptic tweet that might add fuel to the suggestions the two players are not on good terms.

"I don't just walk out for my team. I walk out for my country," Rohit Sharma tweeted on Wednesday.

India's full tour against the West Indies starts from August 3 and includes 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all formats of the series.  

