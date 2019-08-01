 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Rohit Sharma's Cryptic "Not Just For Team" Tweet Amid Reported Rift With Virat Kohli

Updated: 01 August 2019 10:51 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Virat Kohli rubbished the reports of cracks within the team during his pre-departure press conference for India's tour of the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cryptic tweet. © Twitter @ImRo45

The reports of a rumoured rift between skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have been doing the rounds since India bowed out of the World Cup following their semi-final loss to New Zealand. Kohli rubbished the reports of cracks within the team during his pre-departure press conference for India's tour of the West Indies. "I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It's disrespectful after a moment. There is nothing between me and Rohit," Kohli said on Monday.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," Kohli added.

However, Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cryptic tweet that might add fuel to the suggestions the two players are not on good terms.

"I don't just walk out for my team. I walk out for my country," Rohit Sharma tweeted on Wednesday.

India's full tour against the West Indies starts from August 3 and includes 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all formats of the series.

Rishabh Pant was included as the wicket-keeper in the limited-over squads after MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the tour.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a left-hand injury, has returned to the side for the ODIs and T20Is matches.

However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli rubbished the reports of cracks within the team
  • Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cryptic tweet
  • Kohli will lead the team in all formats of the series against the Windies
Related Articles
"Miami Bound": Virat Kohli, Team India Members Depart For Month-Long Series Against West Indies
"Miami Bound": Virat Kohli, Team India Members Depart For Month-Long Series Against West Indies
Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute To "Match Winner" Lasith Malinga As He Bids Adieu To ODIs
Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute To "Match Winner" Lasith Malinga As He Bids Adieu To ODIs
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Jersey No. 7 May Not Be Worn In Tests, Says BCCI Official: Report
Yuzvendra Chahal Thanks Rohit Sharma For Birthday Wishes, Calls Him "The Real GOAT"
Yuzvendra Chahal Thanks Rohit Sharma For Birthday Wishes, Calls Him "The Real GOAT"
Yuzvendra Chahal Is
Yuzvendra Chahal Is ''GOAT", Says Rohit Sharma's Birthday Wish For Spinner
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.