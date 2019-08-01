The reports of a rumoured rift between skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have been doing the rounds since India bowed out of the World Cup following their semi-final loss to New Zealand. Kohli rubbished the reports of cracks within the team during his pre-departure press conference for India's tour of the West Indies. "I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It's disrespectful after a moment. There is nothing between me and Rohit," Kohli said on Monday.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," Kohli added.

However, Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cryptic tweet that might add fuel to the suggestions the two players are not on good terms.

"I don't just walk out for my team. I walk out for my country," Rohit Sharma tweeted on Wednesday.

I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country. pic.twitter.com/S4RFkC0pSk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 31, 2019

India's full tour against the West Indies starts from August 3 and includes 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all formats of the series.

Rishabh Pant was included as the wicket-keeper in the limited-over squads after MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the tour.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a left-hand injury, has returned to the side for the ODIs and T20Is matches.

However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three ODIs and as many T20Is.