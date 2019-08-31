 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Conservative People Say Negative Things About Guys Like Hardik Pandya, Says Kieron Pollard

Updated: 31 August 2019 13:57 IST

Kieron Pollard said Hardik Pandya has come a long way and conservative people always have negative things to say about guys like him.

Conservative People Say Negative Things About Guys Like Hardik Pandya, Says Kieron Pollard
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard shared the Mumbai Indians dressing room in the IPL. © BCCI/IPL

Hardik Pandya, who returned to India's T20 International team with eyes on next year's T20 World Cup, received high praise from West Indies star all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Saturday. The two fast bowling all-rounders have shared the dressing room while representing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 32-year-old West Indies cricketer said Hardik Pandya has come a long way and conservative people always have negative things to say about guys like him. "I have seen him from when he started at Mumbai and I am not surprised. He has turned into an Indian superstar," Kieron Pollard told IANS.

"The way he carries himself and the manner in which Hardik plays, emulates how he is off the field and sometimes when you see guys like that, we as individuals who are very conservative tend to always have negative things to say," he added.

"But, you know, when you are a confident person off the field and you can take that on to the field and perform, I think that shows great mettle in the human itself," Pollard said.

On Thursday, Hardik made a comeback to India's T20I squad as the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team for a three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The younger of the Pandya brothers, Hardik, returned to the team after being rested to treat his minor niggles as part of the workload management programme. 

He will join Krunal Pandya, who clinched the Man Of The Series award for an impressive show in India's 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies.

Pandya's fledgling career hit an all-time low when he and KL Rahul were suspended and sent back from the Australia tour in January over their comments on a TV chat show.

Talking about Hardik's talk show saga, Pollard said: "He has gone through a lot in his little time, but he can only get better from here. He puts in a lot of hard work. I am not overly surprised at what he is doing at this point of time."

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya returned to India's T20I team for South Africa series
  • Kieron Pollard said Hardik Pandya has come a long way
  • The two all-rounders have shared the dressing room during the IPL
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Rules The Catwalk In Break From Cricket. See Pictures
Hardik Pandya Rules The Catwalk In Break From Cricket. See Pictures
Watch: Hardik Pandya
Watch: Hardik Pandya's Babysitting Video Rules Internet
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's Lamborghini Huracan Will Definitely Make You Swoon - Watch
Watch: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya Team Up For "Pandya Music Studio"
Watch: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya Team Up For "Pandya Music Studio"
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India's Squad For West Indies Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.