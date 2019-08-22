 
Hardik Pandya Rules The Catwalk In Break From Cricket. See Pictures

Updated: 22 August 2019 13:27 IST

Hardik Pandya was out of cricketing action since the World Cup 2019 and has been rested for India's tour of the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya has played 11 Test matches for India. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya, the Indian all-rounder who was rested for the ongoing West Indies tour, turned showstopper as he walked the ramp at a fashion show. In images shared by the event's official Twitter handle, Hardik Pandya was seen walking along with actress Lisa Haydon and fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. "The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal," the tweet was captioned.

The 25-year-old cricketer last played for India in the World Cup 2019 in the UK, where the team was crashed out of the semi-finals.

Hardik Pandya was then rested for the month-long tour of the West Indies, where India swept the three-match T20 International series and won the three-match One-day International series 2-0, with a match being washed out.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India will now begin their World Test Championship with a two-Test series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday in Antigua.

Pandya has played 11 Test matches for India, having scored 532 runs and claimed 17 wickets with his medium-fast bowling.

He last played a Test for India in September 2018 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, where India lost the fourth Test to England.

Pandya didn't feature in the fifth and final Test of the series and India lost 4-1 to England.

On Thursday, the number one-ranked Indian Test team will look to start its World Test Championship on a positive note, especially after a complete domination over the West Indies in the limited-over series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya was rested for the month-long tour of the West Indies
  • Pandya has played 11 Test matches for India
  • He last played a Test for India against England in September 2018
