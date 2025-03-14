Ricky Ponting said while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's experience was the backbone of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 success, they had superlative support from their all-rounders, according to the official website of the ICC. Ponting stated in ICC Review, "Their all-rounders right through the tournament were outstanding," as quoted from the official website of ICC. "(Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, were all outstanding. I said at the start of the tournament I thought India would be really hard to beat because of their overall balance and because of that mix of youth and experience, and once again, in a final, the captain stands up and gets the job done for his team," Ponting said.

With three all-rounders starting in their playing XI in all five of their games at the recently concluded Champions Trophy, India flexed an incredible batting depth, while also having an array of options to choose with the ball.

Breaking down their contributions, Ponting said, "They were a very well balanced side anyway, but because they had so many all-rounders...when you've got Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, who they used up the order on a number of occasions for that left-handed option, and with Jadeja there as well, they were a very well balanced team.

"The only thing you would probably say, they probably looked a little bit light on fast bowling, but as it turned out, they didn't need that," he added.

"That's where Hardik Pandya's role becomes really important to be able to bowl with a new ball and get through some overs early to make it a little bit easier for the spinners in the backend of their Powerplay and also through the middle overs where they predominantly bowl and spin pretty much right through the middle of the game," he noted.

Ponting also lavished praise of Axar, who was a regular feature of the Indian team coming into bat mainly at No.5.

"Axar Patel is the other one that I think needs a lot of credit for this tournament. I think his bowling was as consistent and rock solid as you'd ever see," Ponting added.

"Then, just some of those little cameos he played with the bat, coming in earlier and sort of steadying the ship and just making life a little bit easier for the lower order in KL Rahul, Pandya, and Jadeja...I think he deserves a lot of credit for his tournament," he noted.