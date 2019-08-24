 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Achieve This Feat In Tests

Updated: 24 August 2019 01:16 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been the lynchpin of Indian bowling attack and beat his fellow teammate Mohammed Shami to achieve this feat.

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Achieve This Feat In Tests
Jasprit Bumrah achieved a milestone in the first Test against the West Indies. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo soon after Tea on Day 2 of the first Test between India and the West Indies in Antigua to become the fastest Indian bowler to pick 50 Test wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the lynchpin of India's bowling attack, took 11 Tests to pick 50 wickets, beating Venkatash Prasad and his fellow teammate Mohammed Shami in the process. The previous best record was jointly held by Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami, who achieved the feat while featuring in their 13th Test. Additionally, Bumrah also took fewer deliveries to pick 50 wickets, beating premier Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the process. Bumrah took 2465 balls to achieve the feat while Ashwin bowled 2597 deliveries to pick 50 wickets.

Bumrah was rested for the limited-overs against the West Indies. He picked up a wicket against West Indies A in the practice match.

Bumrah, making his 11th appearance in Tests, has bowled with an economy rate of 2.66. He holds the best bowling figures of 6/33.

The Ahmedabad-fast bowler made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town, last year. He has since then proved to be a vital cog for the Indian cricket team.

In the first Test, India scored 297 runs after being asked to bat by the hosts. Ajinkya Rahane was the highest run scorer in the first innings with 81 runs while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 58 runs lower down the order.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah beat Mohammed Shami to achieve this feat
  • Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo soon after Tea on Day 2
  • India scored 297 runs after being asked to bat by the hosts
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Amazed As Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Flaunt Six-Pack Abs
Yuvraj Singh Amazed As Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Flaunt Six-Pack Abs
Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates Raksha Bandhan Early Due To "Team India Duties"
Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates Raksha Bandhan Early Due To "Team India Duties"
Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute To "Match Winner" Lasith Malinga As He Bids Adieu To ODIs
Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute To "Match Winner" Lasith Malinga As He Bids Adieu To ODIs
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Retain Top ODI Rankings; Ben Stokes Makes Major Gain
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Retain Top ODI Rankings; Ben Stokes Makes Major Gain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.