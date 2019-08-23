 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Look To Rebuild For India Against West Indies

Updated:23 August 2019 18:38 IST

WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India scored 203/6 in 68.5 at stumps on Day 1 against the West Indies.

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Look To Rebuild For India Against West Indies
West Indies vs India LIVE cricket Score: West Indies picked six wickets on Day 1. © AFP

Ajinkya Rahane's 18th half-century anchored India's revival to 203 for six on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday. Reduced to 25 for three by opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel after they were put in to bat, Rahane underlined his immense value to a star-studded team with a gritty top score of 81 that helped lift the tourists to a more competitive position by the end of a rain-interrupted day. He received resolute support from opening batsman K.L. Rahul (44) in a fourth-wicket stand of 68 and then featured in an even more productive partnership with Hanuma Vihari (32), the pair putting on 82 for the fifth wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test Day 2 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between India vs West Indies, straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 

  • 18:38 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the first Test, Day 2 between India and West Indies from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.  
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Virender Sehwag Reveals One Sachin Tendulkar Record That No One, Including Virat Kohli, Can Break
    Virender Sehwag Reveals One Sachin Tendulkar Record That No One, Including Virat Kohli, Can Break
    Anushka Sharma "Biggest Blessing In My Life" Apart From Cricket: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards
    Anushka Sharma "Biggest Blessing In My Life" Apart From Cricket: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards
    "Not A Selfish Guy": Ajinkya Rahane Not Concerned About Missing Out On Hundred
    "Not A Selfish Guy": Ajinkya Rahane Not Concerned About Missing Out On Hundred
    India vs West Indies: Ajinkya Rahane Half-Century Anchors India Revival In First Test
    India vs West Indies: Ajinkya Rahane Half-Century Anchors India Revival In First Test
    MSK Prasad Reveals Why Jonty Rhodes Was Overlooked For Fielding Coach Role
    MSK Prasad Reveals Why Jonty Rhodes Was Overlooked For Fielding Coach Role
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 19 August 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.