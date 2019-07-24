 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli Insists Indian Dressing Room Environment Is Very Friendly

Updated: 24 July 2019 12:07 IST

Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian squads for the series against the West Indies from next month.

Virat Kohli Insists Indian Dressing Room Environment Is Very Friendly
Virat Kohli's next international assignment will begin on August 3. © AFP

Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, has insisted that the environment in the dressing room is very friendly and everyone was allowed to have an opinion and express it freely. Kohli added that he treated all the players with equal respect and did not believe in scolding youngsters. "I believe in empowering people. I believe in giving them space to express themselves and when they come to a stage when they feel jumbled then I'll have a conversation," Kohli told the Times of India.

"The culture of scolding people isn't there in the change room now. As friendly as I am with Kuldeep (Yadav), I am the same with MS (Dhoni). The atmosphere is such that anyone can say anything to anyone.

"I am like walking up to people and telling them 'listen, I have committed these mistakes, make sure you don't do them'," he added.

"I'll talk to them like, 'this is where you are heading and this is where you have to head. These are the kind of things you should be doing. You'll regret not correcting those things early like I did. I don't want you to waste two-three years of your career. You have to play more than what you have played'," Kohli said.

Kohli's next international assignment will begin on August 3 as India are scheduled to play a full away series against the West Indies.

The upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies will be a part of the ICC Test Championship and Kohli said that it is happening at the right time for the longest format of the game.

"It's very exciting. I think it's happening at the right time for Test cricket. Although you are going to play bilateral series, the meaning and importance are way more. You have to plan for every series. I was excited about something of this sort and now it's coming to life," he said.

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches against the West Indies.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli insisted that the dressing room environment is friendly
  • Virat Kohli added that he treats all the players with equal respect
  • India will play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests against the West Indies
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team's "Stand-Out" Players
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India's Squad For West Indies Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.